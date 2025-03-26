Arsenal to ‘push’ two ‘top targets’ from Barcelona in ‘ambitious’ double swoop with Gunners ‘all out’

According to reports, Arsenal are leading FC Barcelona in the race to land two of Mikel Arteta’s ‘top targets’ during this summer’s transfer window.

Arsenal are enduring a decent season as they sit second in the Premier League table and 12 points adrift of table-toppers Liverpool with nine matches remaining.

The Gunners are also at risk of another trophyless season as they failed in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, while they face Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Having come up short in various competitions this season, Arsenal are expected to be busy in the transfer market this summer.

Their priority will be to sign a new striker, but they are also in the market for a new midfielder and hope to beat Real Madrid to land Martin Zubimendi.

Regarding Arsenal’s chase for a striker, Newcastle star Alexander Isak is widely reported to be one of their preferred targets, but their Premier League are demanding a huge fee.

A report in Spain claims the Gunners are ‘preparing for an ambitious transfer window’ with Isak and Zubimendi ‘identified as top targets’.

Arsenal have reportedly ‘decided to go all out’ to sign these two players. They are willing to pay the 60 million euro clause for Zubimendi and offer 120 million euros for Isak’ (around £150m overall). It is also noted that ‘these figures could definitively push both players away from Barcelona’ amid their financial struggles.

‘If Arsenal make these two signings, Barcelona will have to look elsewhere in the market to strengthen their midfield and forward line. ‘Zubimendi and Isak were two names marked in red on the Barcelina agenda, but everything points to them eventually wearing red at the Emirates Stadium.’

Arsenal could also strengthen in defence as Gunners expert Charles Watts has provided an update on a potential move for Ajax youngster Jorrel Hato.

“Arsenal’s links with Jorrel Hato have been ongoing for some time now, he is a player they have looked at quite intensively,” Watts told Caught Offside.

“At one point it looked like a deal that could happen, but I’m not so sure now. I don’t really see another left-sided defender being a priority this summer.

“I know that Jakub Kiwior and Oleksandr Zinchenko could potentially leave, but Riccardo Calafiori will still be there and I think the club will feel they have enough cover, even with Calafiori’s injury struggles.

“The one thing that could change things obviously is if Gabriel Magalhaes was to go.

“Arsenal don’t want to lose Gabriel and are keen to extend his stay with the club, but we know there has been strong interest from Saudi Arabia in the Brazilian in the past and there has been talk of that interest being revisited once the window opens at the end of the season.

“Who knows what will happen if a huge offer does come in for Gabriel, but if he were to end up leaving then he would obviously need to be replaced and you would think that Hato would certainly be on Arsenal’s list.

“But that’s all purely hypothetical at this stage. For now, it still feels unlikely to me.”