Ex-PGMOL chief Keith Hackett has spoken out on Arsenal being denied a late penalty in their draw with Nottingham Forest after the Premier League Match Centre confirmed referee Michael Oliver was right not to point to the spot after Ola Aina handled the ball in the penalty area.

The Gunners drew a blank for the second Premier League game in a row as Forest held firm to claim what could prove to be a crucial point in their bid to avoid relegation.

But Mikel Arteta insisted after the game that his side should have been given the chance to score a penalty after Aina prevented the ball from going out for a corner with his arm.

He said, “I saw it live, I saw it here, and I saw it now again. It is very unnecessary, but he brings the ball with his hand, so it’s a clear penalty.”

But the Premier League Match Centre claimed the correct decision was reached, writing on X: ‘#NFOARS – 80’ The referee’s call of no penalty to Arsenal was checked and confirmed by VAR – with it deemed that the ball was played off Aina’s shoulder first, while his arm was also in a natural position.’

But former FIFA referee and ex-PGMOL chief Hackett agreed with Arteta, claiming Aina deliberately stopped the ball from going out of play with his arm.

He told Football Insider: “The player has deliberately moved his hand towards the ball and committed a handling offence.

“Therefore, a penalty kick should have been awarded. You should regard the shoulder as part of the body, just like the foot. This is not a deflection off the body, but a deliberate play. A penalty should have been awarded.”

Arteta bemoaned his side missing “four massive chances” after the game.

He said: “Obviously we came here to win the game. And we haven’t managed to do that for different reasons.

“First of all, credit to them because they are really well organised and they are really good at breaking momentum when you have certain dominance in the game.

“But the reality is we created four massive chances as well, with Martinelli an open goal, Declan Rice tap-in, Mikel Merino [header] and the header of Bukayo.

“And on top of that, obviously, a very clear penalty in the box that is not being given. So, without conceding a single shot on target, again, the fact that we haven’t won the game with that is disappointing.”

Asked if he considers it a point gained after Manchester City’s defeat to Manchester United earlier in the day, Arteta added: “We have to do that, try to learn and improve. This league shows how difficult it is, nobody is winning, winning, winning because it’s so tough.

“Especially when we have the situation that we have today, we have to put them away and there are other areas as well that you have to give credit to the opponents.”