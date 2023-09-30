Arsenal have ‘exchange proposal’ ready for January to beat Man Utd to Juventus star

Adrien Rabiot has been linked with a move to the Premier League,

Arsenal reportedly have an ‘exchange proposal’ ready for January in a bid to beat their Premier League rivals to the signing of Adrien Rabiot from Juventus.

The Gunners improved their side in the summer transfer window with the additions of Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber, David Raya and Kai Havertz.

But Mikel Arteta and technical director Edu are already planning to spend again in the January transfer window in an attempt to compete for the title.

Rabiot’s contract was set to expire in June 2023, but the Old Lady managed to convince him to sign a one-year extension.

The 28-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United for over a year and a report earlier this week revealed the Frenchman is back on their radar, with the the Red Devils feeling January could be their big chance to land the World Cup winner.

Spanish publication Fichajes insist that Arsenal and Newcastle ‘will go for’ as they look to improve their squads.

That report claimed Arsenal and Newcastle are ‘the clubs most interested in his signing’ as both the Premier League clubs hope to ‘reinforce their midfield’.

And Calciomercatoweb now claim that in a bid to beat their competition to the punch, Arsenal ‘have prepared an exchange proposal’ for January, with former Chelsea midfielder Jorginho offered as a makeweight.

It’s claimed ‘the exchange makes Juve happy’, giving Arsenal a possible edge over their rivals for Rabiot, and given both players earn a similar salary, this swap perhaps makes more sense than most.

All these rumours though are at odds with what Fabrizio Romano claims – the transfer expert expects Juventus to push Rabiot to sign a new contract with ‘no talks ongoing now’ over a possible move to any Premier League club.

Romano wrote on his Caught Offside column: “We’re once again seeing Adrien Rabiot linked with Premier League clubs, but honestly there is no truth to the rumours at all.

“There are no talks ongoing now, no decision will be made now. Juventus are considering to offer a new deal to Rabiot in the next months as he’s key player for them, they really want Adrien to stay so I’m sure they will push for it.”

