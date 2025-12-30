Arsenal reportedly ‘expect’ that some Premier League clubs may ‘try to sign’ one of their star midfielders in January given his current situation.

The Gunners are the top side in both the Premier League and Champions League at the moment. They have one of the best squads in the world and the options they have at their disposal have helped their success.

But the competitive nature of the squad has been to the detriment of some of their players.

Teenagers Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly became important options to Mikel Arteta last season, but both have played little football this season, Nwaneri suffering from the form of Eberechi Eze in the midfield and Bukayo Saka out wide.

So far this term, the 18-year-old has played just 165 minutes in the league, after featuring in 26 games last term, in which he was directly involved in six goals.

As a result, The Times reports Arsenal ‘expect’ that some Premier League clubs may ‘try to sign’ Nwaneri.

Mikel Arteta recently stated the Gunners will be in the market for new signings in January but was less clear on if anybody will be allowed to exit.

He said: “I leave that much more to Andrea [Berta] to understand what’s happening in the market and, then, individual players. Obviously, we have to assess where we are with each of them and get the best situation.”

A loan switch for Nwaneri to another Premier League club could help him, as there’s a lot of talent to push past at Arsenal, and showing he’s capable of becoming a star at another club could prove to Arteta that he’s good enough to start for him.

Of late, it was suggested that there well indeed be interest not only in Nwaneri, but Lewis-Skelly, too.

The former academy pair are said to feature on ‘several clubs’ lists’ ahead of January, though that report did not name any clubs or the leagues they play in.

That same report suggested the Gunners were reluctant to lose both men, who penned new contracts in the summer.

But if they were only to leave on loan, that would benefit them, with no immediate downside for Arsenal, beyond thinning their options in a couple of positions.

