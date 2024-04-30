According to reports, Arsenal and Italy star Jorginho – whose current deal is due to expire in the summer – has been ‘offered’ a new contract.

Jorginho joined Arsenal during the 2023 January transfer window as they paid around £12m to sign him from Premier League rivals Chelsea.

This was a shock deal and it came together quickly after Arsenal failed to tempt Brighton to sell Moises Caicedo.

During the same transfer window, Arsenal completed another bargain deal as they acquired Leandro Trossard after they missed out on Mykhaylo Mudryk.

Jorginho and Trossard have made a positive impact since moving to the Emirates.

Italy international Jorginho has been a bit-part player this term as he has only made ten Premier League starts but his experience has been important and he’s never let his side down.

The 32-year-old is out of contract in the summer and he had been expected to leave the Premier League side upon the expiry of his current deal amid interest from La Liga giants FC Barcelona.

But a report from The Athletic‘s David Ornstein claims Jorginho has been ‘offered a new contract and he’s expected to sign it’.

‘The future of fellow defensive midfielder Thomas Partey — whose terms expire in June 2025 — remains unclear but the Ghana international has returned to fitness recently after several months out with a hamstring injury and played a key role in victories over Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur last week. ‘Meanwhile, Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar and his assistant, Jason Ayto, visited Saudi Arabia last week on what is being described as a meet-and-greet trip, which focused on getting to know relevant Saudi Pro League (SPL) personnel and processes rather than discussing individual players and potential deals.’

Arsenal are still expected to be in the market for a new midfielder this summer and Gunners expect Charles Watts thinks they should be in the market for a “new long-term successor to Thomas Partey”.

“The more I see of Declan Rice, I do think that Arsenal should focus on a No.6 this summer,” Watts told Caught Offisde.

“That’s the position Declan Rice was signed to operate in, but in my mind he’s shown he has far too much to his game to have him just sitting in front of the back four.

“He can be so dynamic in the No.8 role and can be such a threat in the final third. The more I see of him playing there, the more I think that could be his long-term position.

“He’s taken to it so well and will only get better the more comfortable he gets playing there. So I’d be looking for a new No.6. Someone who can come in and play behind Rice – a new long-term successor to Thomas Partey.”

