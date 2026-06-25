Arsenal have been given a boost in the race to sign Aston Villa and England star Morgan Rogers, with this deal tipped to “move quickly”.

Rogers sparkled for Aston Villa during the 2025/26 campaign, having helped them win the Europa League and qualify for the Champions League.

The 23-year-old contributed ten goals and seven assists in the Premier League in 2025/26, so it is hardly surprising that he is attracting interest from elsewhere.

It was initially assumed that Champions League qualification would ease Aston Villa’s need to sell Rogers, but it has been widely reported that he is still likely to leave amid interest from Arsenal.

The Gunners are coming off winning their first Premier League title in 22 years, but they are expected to strengthen their attack this summer and Rogers has been mooted as a leading target.

Ben Jacobs ‘expects’ Arsenal to sign Morgan Rogers

Now, journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that he “expects” Arsenal to sign Rogers and that a deal could be struck for a fee in the region of £80m.

“I do expect Arsenal to sign Morgan Rogers. He is Arsenal’s leading target for left-wing and/or #10. My information is that Rogers has zero preference as to whether he’s signed as a left-winger or a #10,” Jacobs said on the Latte Firm podcast.

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“Arsenal are expected to bid & this could move quickly. Aston Villa, even with Champions League football, are looking for a major sale to balance their books.

“When Rogers extended last year, there was an understanding that he could leave this summer for a fee of £80m as a starting point. It’s not a release clause or gentleman’s understanding, but Villa had said they will not unduly stand in his way.

“I’m still told engagement will start at £80m, that’s not to say it’ll be the number that secures a transfer, but that is the beginning to start a conversation with Aston Villa. I think there’s a very strong chance this deal happens.”

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Our colleagues at TEAMtalk are also reporting that the Gunners are keen on signing Rogers, but journalist Graeme Bailey has explained why he could actually cost over £100m this summer.

Bailey explained: ‘The 23-year-old only signed a new long-term deal in November, and crucially, TEAMtalk is told by club sources that the contract does not include a release clause. That leaves Aston Villa in full control of his future and able to dictate any potential transfer terms.

He added: ‘In fact, insiders have pointed to the deal that saw Florian Wirtz move last summer as a key reference point, with Villa viewing Rogers as comparable in both age profile and overall standing in the game.

‘There is a strong belief within the club that Rogers is among the very best young forwards in world football, and that status demands a premium fee reflective of the modern market.’

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