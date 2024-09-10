Arsenal were reportedly among the Premier League clubs “interested” in signing England international Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace in the summer.

Eze has been one of the most exciting attacking players in the Premier League over the past couple of seasons. Last term, he grabbed 11 goals and four assists in his 27 appearances.

The 26-year-old featured for England at Euro 2024 and was heavily linked with a move elsewhere during the summer transfer window.

The talented winger is understood to have a release clause in his contract worth around £68m and it’s been reported that Man Utd are already plotting a move to sign him next year.

Ahead of the summer, it was widely reported that one of Arsenal’s priorities was to sign a new attacker. They signed Raheem Sterling on loan from Premier League rivals Chelsea on deadline day as he joined David Raya, Riccardo Calafiori, Mikel Merino and Neto in moving to the Emirates.

Arsenal expert Charles Watts claims they “had interest” in Eze and he’s “really surprised” he is still a Crystal Palace player.

“I was really surprised that no-one really pushed the boat out for Eberechi Eze during the summer. I was sure, given his relatively kind release clause, that someone would have picked him up,” Watts said in his Daily Briefing column.

“Lots of clubs, including Arsenal, had an interest, but that’s as far as it went.

“I saw quotes from Palace chairman Steve Parish saying he was ‘genuinely astounded’ that no-one took Eze and I’m of the same view to be honest.”

Watts has also explained why he is “disappointed” Arsenal didn’t sign Eze in the summer as they “looked to sing an X-Factor type attacker”.

“I thought he would have been a great option for Arsenal. Someone who would come in and really improve the squad and give Mikel Arteta plenty of options given his versatility,” Watts added.

“I know that Arsenal went into the window looking to sign an X-Factor type attacker. Someone who could help them unlock tight games with a moment of individual brilliance.

“There was an awareness at the club ahead of the summer that they lacked that type of player and in my opinion Eze could have given them that. But for whatever reason they decided not to make their move and I was a bit disappointed with that.

“It would have been a nice full circle moment for Eze had he been signed, given he was released from Arsenal’s academy when he was just 13.

“That obviously happens with young players. It’s tough at that young age and there are countless examples of clubs releasing players who then go on to be superstars. It happened with Harry Kane and Arsenal of course.

“At 13 the club and the academy coaches at Hale End felt Eze wasn’t what they needed, but he has gone on to prove them wrong which is great to see.”