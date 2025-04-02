An Arsenal expert has revealed an “even more worrying” situation for head coach Mikel Arteta to deal with after Gabriel Magalhaes was forced off vs Fulham.

The Gunners had their first game after the international break on Tuesday night as they beat Premier League rivals 2-1 at the Emirates.

Bukayo Saka made his long-awaited return from injury in this game and scored Arsenal’s second as his side reduced the gap to Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Saka’s comeback provides a much-needed boost to Arteta before Arsenal’s Champions League quarter-final first leg against Real Madrid next week, but there was also bad news fo the head coach as Gabriel and Jurrien Timber were forced off.

Arsenal were without Ben White due to a “niggle” before Gabriel appeared to pull his hamstring, while it seemed Timber was taken off as a precaution.

Arsenal expert Charles Watts suspects Arteta will be gutted “deep down” amid these latest setbacks.

“Obviously it’s not just Gabriel. It’s Jurrien Timber, Riccardo Calafiori and Ben White as well,” Watts told Caught Offside.

“In the space of a week it looks like Arsenal have managed to lose four defenders with the biggest two games of the season looming large.

“Mikel Arteta tried to put a positive spin on things after the game, as he has done all season.

“He’s never looked to use the injuries as an excuse, but deep down he must be wondering what he’s done to deserve all the misfortune that has come his way this season.”

Watts believes Arsenal’s defensive issues “are a massive worry”, with Timber’s potentially being a bigger problem for Arteta than Gabriel.

“The issues at the back now are a massive worry. We don’t yet know the extent of the injuries to Gabriel, Timber and White – but you feel it is very unlikely that they will all be fit to face Madrid,” Watts added.

“In Gabriel’s case it feels impossible to think he could return so quickly to feature given it’s a hamstring problem and that’s a huge blow.

“But I have to say I think the potential issue with Timber is even more worrying. If he and White both miss out that would mean Thomas Partey at right-back against Vinicius Junior and that would be a big problem for Arsenal. The timing is just so disappointing.

“It would have been great to have seen Gabriel and William Saliba together up against Madrid’s attack. It would have been a challenge they would have relished, so it’s such a shame to now have been robbed of seeing that.

“I’m not sure what Arteta will do, I guess that all depends on what happens with Timber and White. But you would think the most likely option is that Jakub Kiwior will come in and partner Saliba.

“It’s been a tough season for the Poland international so far, his opportunities have been limited. But what a chance this could be to make himself a hero.”