An Arsenal expert has backed the Premier League giants to “spend big” on a striker and an upgrade in another position during this summer’s transfer window.

Arsenal are reeling from being knocked out of the Champions League, with head coach Mikel Arteta under intense scrutiny amid another season without a trophy.

The Gunners have been punished for their failures in the transfer market as injuries to Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus have left the north London outfit without a natural striker for the final few months of this season.

Arsenal should have signed a striker in January or last summer, but they will inevitably sign one ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

A recent report claimed Arsenal’s new sporting director Andrea Berta has ‘convinced’ Arteta to ‘switch up their transfer strategy’, with two strikers eyed this summer.

Despite this, Arsenal expert Charles Watts cannot see Arteta’s side signing two strikers as they will “spend big money on another winger”.

“The reason I don’t see Arsenal buying two strikers this summer is I think they will spend big money on another winger,” Watts said in his Daily Briefing column.

“It’s clear they need another option out wide, someone who can add to what they already have and help them open games up.”

Watts has also picked out two potential options for Arsenal and predicted Arteta’s “first choice”.

“As I said last week, I’m not sure it has to be an out-and-out winger. It could be someone who can play out wide, but can also drift into central areas and share the creative burden with Martin Odegaard. Someone like Eberechi Eze or Xavi Simons,” Watts added.

“Reports in Germany suggest that Arsenal are looking at Jamie Gittens and that would be an interesting one.

“He is a player you’d describe as an out and out winger. He’s still quite raw, but he has that ability to really run at defenders and carry the ball long distances. That is something that Arsenal currently lack.

“He has pace as well, which is something that definitely needs to be added to the squad.

“At this point I just can’t say who Arsenal will sign. I don’t think anyone can. The club will have their targets and we’ll just have to wait and see who they get.

“I still believe Nico Williams would be Arteta’s first choice. But we all know by now that might be a difficult one to get over the line.”