Arsenal ‘explore swoop’ for £42m Bayern star on Arteta command as winger priority revealed

Arsenal are reportedly eyeing up a move for Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline.

The Gunners confirmed the signing of Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad this week, and the midfielder will join Riccardo Calafiori as a new addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad, while David Raya’s loan move from Brentford has also been made permanent this summer.

But The Guardian claimed in their report detailing Aaron Ramsdale’s imminent £25m move to Southampton and Arsenal’s interest in Espanyol’s Joan Garcia as his replacement that the Gunners are also remain keen on adding a winger to their ranks.

‘‌Arsenal remain in the market for a winger, to add further depth to their attack, but any move could depend on further outgoings, with Reiss Nelson another candidate for sale this summer.’

That report didn’t reveal any potential targets, but the Daily Mail now claim that they’re looking at Coman as a possible option.

Liverpool have also been linked with the France international but are now presumably out of the running having signed Federico Chiesa from Juventus for £10m.

Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal have offered Coman a lucrative contract and their offer, though it’s not entirely clear what the transfer fee is, has reportedly already been accepted by Bayern.

But reports suggest Coman would prefer to stay in Europe and his situation has ‘alerted the Gunners heading into the final hours of the window’.

The report adds that ‘Mikel Arteta wants to sign a forward as he looks to add greater competition in wide attacking areas’.

It’s thought Bayern value the 28-year-old – who has three years left to run on his current deal – at £42m, but Coman’s current £300,000 per week wages will likely be a barrier to his move to the Emirates. Not so for Al Hilal, we suspect.

Arsenal’s interest comes on the back of reports this week that they had reignited their interest in Nico Williams, despite the Spain international snubbing Barcelona and committing his future to Athletic Bilbao.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano put those rumours to bed, insisting Arsenal interest after Euro 2024 came to an end after Williams’ announcement.

Romano said: “Forget, guys, on names like Nico Williams. I have many questions from Arsenal fans on Nico Williams.

“Arsenal are not signing Nico Williams. Arsenal are not in negotiations for Nico Williams. Nico Williams is not on the market in the final days. Nico Williams is staying in Bilbao.

“And for Arsenal, in August, it was never a possibility. Arsenal were one of many clubs interested in June and July, after the Euros, attracted by the possibility.

“But, Nico made the decision to stay at Bilbao and Arsenal respected that.”