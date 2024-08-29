According to reports, talks between Arsenal and Espanyol over signing Joan Garcia have ‘hit an impasse’ so the Gunners are targeting an alternative.

So far this summer, Arsenal have made three signings as David Raya, Riccardo Calafiori and Mikel Merino have joined the Premier League giants on permanent deals.

The summer transfer window closes on Friday night but they could sign one or two more players in the coming hours.

Arsenal are said to be plotting a late raid on Chelsea to sign a forward, while they remain in the market for a new goalkeeper.

Last season, Raya replaced Aaron Ramsdale as Arsenal’s first-choice goalkeeper. The Englishman is good enough for most Premier League clubs and he’s on the brink of joining Southampton for around £18m plus add-ons.

With Ramsdale heading for an exit, Arsenal need to sign a new backup goalkeeper to compete with Raya and they have been heavily linked with Garcia of late.

The 23-year-old has made 32 senior appearances for Espanyol since breaking into their first team and he’s also a former Spain U21 international.

A report on Thursday morning claimed Arsenal has a ‘verbal agreement’ with Garcia ahead of his proposed move to the Emirates, but there is still work to be done if a deal is to be finalised.

Garcia has a 30 million euro (£25m) release clause in his contract. Espanyol are holding out for this fee and according to The Athletic, this has created an ‘impasse in talks’.

Arsenal are considering alternative options and they are said to be ‘exploring a move’ to sign Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto.

The 35-year-old left FC Barcelona to join Bournemouth in 2022 and he’s made 63 appearances for the Premier League outfit across all competitions.

Neto has featured in all three of Bournemouth’s matches so far this season. However, Kepa Arrizabalaga – who recently joined the Cherries on loan from Chelsea – is expected to be Andoni Iraola’s number-one this season.

