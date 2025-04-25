Arsenal could face “a substantial fine if they do not comply” with UEFA regulations over Paris Saint-Germain’s complaints ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League semi-final first leg.

PSG and Arsenal are currently locked in an off-field dispute over ticket allocation for next week’s huge Champions League clash.

The Gunners have reportedly only given PSG 2,500 away seats rather than the recommended 3,000.

UEFA regulations typically require clubs to allocate 5% of the stadium’s capacity to away fans.

Arsenal’s reported allocation falls short of those guidelines and could prove contentious. PSG are furious behind the scenes, especially after they were given 3,000 seats for October’s league phase fixture at the Emirates.

A L’Equipe report says the Premier League club are citing security reasons and the London Marathon, which takes place on Sunday, two days before the semi-final first leg.

The report adds that PSG are exploring ‘other avenues of appeal between now and Tuesday’ and deem the Gunners’ reasoning as ‘not fair play’.

The matter has been ‘referred to UEFA’ after Arsenal ‘rejected’ the French club’s request for 500 more tickets, it is believed.

What happens if Arsenal refuse to give PSG full ticket allocation?

Should UEFA deem Arsenal’s reasoning acceptable, PSG will have to take their medicine, but if the governing body does not, Mikel Arteta’s side could be dealt a “substantial fine”, according to former Premier League referee Keith Hackett.

“UEFA do like to see their regulations adhered to and I guess behind the scenes they will be in communication with Arsenal,” Hackett told Football Insider.

“It is likely that Arsenal will have substantial reasons behind their decision the possibility of security and segregation issues.

“Often UEFA also insist on closing off a number of seats in the first few rows close to the field of play. This reduces the stadium capacity.

“Frankly it’s a little bit late in the days leading up to the game to have this dispute.

“UEFA will be treating this matter very seriously. Arsenal are exposed to a substantial fine if they do not comply to the regulations.”

This is a tactic often deployed by PSG and it would be very surprising if UEFA throw the book at Arsenal after overlooking PSG doing this so many times, notably when they hosted Newcastle United in the group stage last season.

It is pretty hypocritical. A Magpies statement last year said: ‘United’s allocation is currently below the five per cent allocation the club is entitled to as per the UEFA competition regulations.

‘The club have challenged this with PSG and in turn, escalated this with UEFA in September, and are still awaiting a response to this challenge.’

