Arsenal reportedly have ‘extreme’ interest in Benjamin Sesko, and decided to hold off on a move recently in order to boost their chances of landing him.

The Gunners tried and failed to land a new striker in the January window. Mikel Arteta had spoken of his desire to add to the forward line amid the absences of Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka.

An attempt was made to sign Ollie Watkins, but the £40million offer could not convince Aston Villa into negotiations.

Arsenal did look into the signing of Sesko, per GIVEMESPORT, but RB Leipzig’s stance saw them sit back and wait for a better opportunity.

Indeed, the report states that the Gunners have ‘extreme’ interest in Sesko, having always kept an eye on him, but it became clear that Leipzig were not open for business.

As such, Arsenal ‘chose to show complete respect’ by not making an approach for the striker, to ‘ensure they don’t damage their chances of signing him in the summer’.

It is widely believed that Sesko has a gentleman’s agreement to leave Leipzig in the summer, having chosen to remain loyal to the club to this point.

One of the reasons it was reported that Leipzig didn’t want to sell were their hopes of landing Champions League football this season.

MORE ON ARSENAL FROM F365:

👉 Tel reveals precisely why he definitely ‘rejected’ Arsenal and Man Utd moves to join Spurs

👉 Man City beat Arsenal to ‘future-proof’ signing as report reveals Arteta’s ‘concern’ with ‘primary target’

👉 Arsenal copying Liverpool in Van Dijk chase as Man Utd ‘adopt Brighton model’

It was also suggested that Sesko would cost an ‘extra £50million’ in January, and given it’s reported his price tag could be £60million in the summer, he’d have cost £110million of late.

It is believed Arsenal won’t have a route to Alexander Isak, who will likely command north of £100million in the summer, so paying more than that for a striker who has not yet proven himself in the Premier League was certainly unlikely.

Sesko does, though, have 14 goals in all competitions this season, so it’s clear both why Arsenal want him, and Leipzig don’t want to lose him yet.

READ MORE: Arsenal have ‘almost no chance’ of signing top striker target who’ll command huge fee