According to reports, Arsenal have joined Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Dominic Solanke from Premier League rivals AFC Bournemouth.

The Gunners spent around £65m to sign Kai Havertz from Chelsea last summer and the Germany international eventually surpassed expectations to emerge as Mikel Arteta’s first-choice No.9.

Despite this, Arsenal are still expected to sign a new forward this summer as Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah are being linked with moves elsewhere.

Arsenal are being linked with several potential signings and it’s recently been claimed that RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko has emerged as their top target.

The 21-year-old scored 14 goals in 31 Bundesliga appearances during his debut season for RB Leipzig after joining the German club from sister club Red Bull Salzburg last summer.

Sesko is expected to leave RB Leipzig this summer as several elite European clubs are in the market for a new striker and he has a £55m release clause in his contract.

His affordable release clause and recent performances have caught the attention of Premier League clubs, with The Express reporting Arsenal ‘may have to consider alternatives’ with Chelsea and Newcastle United are ‘also in the race’ for Sesko.

The Express mentions Solanke as a potential target after he scored 19 goals in the Premier League for AFC Bournemouth last season. A report last week revealed he has a £65m release clause in his contract.

The Express claim Spurs ‘face a blow’ as Arsenal ‘may be able to solve their striker woes by signing Solanke for £65million this summer’.

‘Arteta is hoping to bring in another versatile defender, whilst also signing a forward who can provide cover for Bukayo Saka on the right wing. Acquiring the services of a top-quality striker is also a priority at the Emirates Stadium this summer, having previously opted against signing a No. 9 in favour of Kai Havertz leading the line in north London. ‘RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko has been identified as Arsenal’s top forward target. Chelsea and Newcastle are also in the race to sign Sesko, and Arsenal may therefore have to consider alternative options who will hit the ground running at the club. ‘Solanke’s performances saw him tipped to make the move to a bigger club in the Premier League – with Arsenal one of those linked. ‘Tottenham are also in the market for a striker this summer and have shortlisted Solanke as one of their potential targets, along with Brentford’s Ivan Toney and Feyenoord’s Santiago Gimenez among their considerations. ‘However, without Champions League football on offer, Solanke may be more obliged to head to the red side of north London if both outfits match his release clause.’

