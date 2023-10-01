Arsenal eye ‘incredible’ €28m Prem star after ‘summer rejection’ – ‘key factor’ behind interest revealed

According to reports, Arsenal are still ‘interested’ in signing Portugal international Pedro Neto from Premier League rivals Wolves.

Neto has been consistently linked with the Gunners over the past few years. He caught the attention of clubs around Europe after grabbing five goals and six assists for Wolves during the 2020/21 campaign.

The winger’s progress has been hampered by his injury woes as he has been restricted to just 31 Premier League appearances over the last two seasons.

The 23-year-old – who is valued at €28m by transfermarkt – is now back to his best, though. He has been one of the best players in the Premier League at the start of this season as he has been involved in five goals in seven games.

According to The Sunday Mirror, Neto is still on Arsenal’s radar. They ‘retain an interest’ in the attacker but it’s noted that ‘his growing importance at Wolves will complicate any potential transfer deal this winter’ after the London outfit suffered a ‘summer rejection’. They add.

‘Neto – represented by super-agent Jorge Mendes – is a self-confessed Arsenal supporter and was the subject of a transfer enquiry that was immediately rebuffed by Molineux chiefs this summer. ‘Arsenal have had Neto on their shortlist since the summer of 2022 but at the time, the move proved to be out of financial reach due to Wolves’ hefty asking price.’ ‘Brentford striker Ivan Toney is another concrete target under consideration while the highly-regarded Neto has the quality to provide cover on either flank – a key factor behind Arsenal’s interest. ‘Intriguingly, Arsenal made a play to sign nifty dribbler Neto under Arsene Wenger back in 2017 during his time at Braga before he later completed a transfer to Lazio.’

Wolves head coach Gary O’Neil recently lauded Neto, who has been “incredible” at the start of this season.

“He has been absolutely incredible for the six or seven weeks I have been here,” O’Neil said.

“I am really pleased with where Pedro is at. He has given absolutely everything and showed a big moment of quality [at Luton] which sums up how he has been for me for the last six weeks.”

He added: “It is only six or seven weeks, but he has fully bought into everything we have asked.

“His work rate, the way he trains, playing within the shape and structure and taking information on board.

“He is incredibly talented and physically very gifted as well.”

