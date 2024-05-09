Arsenal have reportedly identified three potential replacements for England international Aaron Ramsdale, who is being linked with Newcastle United.

Ramsdale was tipped to fail at Arsenal after completing a £30m move to the Premier League giants as he joined them after suffering relegation in back-to-back seasons with AFC Bournemouth and Sheffield United.

But the 25-year-old surpassed expectations in his first two seasons at Arsenal as he became a regular in the England squad.

The goalkeeper didn’t put a foot wrong in his first two years at Arsenal but he has been usurped by David Raya, who joined the Gunners on loan from Premier League rivals Brentford last summer.

When this transfer was announced, Mikel Arteta was insistent that Raya and Ramsdale would compete for the number one jersey but it quickly became clear that the Spaniard is his preferred goalkeeper.

Raya endured a rough start to this season but has grown into the campaign and Arsenal are expected to sign him permanently for around £27m this summer.

Ramsdale to Newcastle United?

As for Ramsdale, he has been limited to just eleven appearances this season. Recent reports have suggested he could sign for Newcastle United in the summer.

Earlier this week, a report from Football Insider claimed Ramsdale ‘will quit’ in the summer as ‘he already has an agreement with the club that he can go’.

Regarding potential replacements, The Evening Standard claim Arsenal are ‘weighing up a shock move’ for former Gunners goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

34-year-old Szczesny progressed through the ranks at Arsenal and played over 180 times for the Premier League side before he left to join Juventus in 2017.

The Gunners are reportedly want ‘a homegrown goalkeeper to help them comply with Premier League squad rules and Szczesny has been suggested as a possible option’.

‘Juventus want to sell a goalkeeper this summer as they work on a deal to sign Michele Di Gregorio from Monza, raising the prospect of Szczesny being available. ‘But a deal for Szczesny looks difficult due to his reported £100,000-a-week wages after tax. ‘He has been Juventus No1 this season, still has one year to run on his contract, is settled in Turin and it remains to be seen if he would be happy to play back-up to Raya. ‘Brighton’s Jason Steele is another homegrown goalkeeper that Arsenal may target, but he still has two years left on his contract. The 33-year-old, who played with Raya at Blackburn earlier in his career, has rotated with Bart Verbruggen at Brighton this season. Arsenal are also among several top European clubs who have scouted Ajax goalkeeper Diant Ramaj. He fits the profile of goalkeeper Arsenal want as he is excellent with the ball at his feet, but at 22 he is reluctant to give up being a guaranteed starter. ‘Newcastle are frontrunners to sign Ramsdale, who is expected to leave in search of first-team football.’

