Arsenal ‘monitoring’ Liverpool target as Arteta looks to strengthen defensively despite lack of goals

After seeing themselves nine points adrift of league leaders Liverpool, Arsenal are looking to bolster their squad in the January window.

It seemed blatantly obvious to almost everyone bar Mikel Arteta that the Gunners needed an out-and-out goalscorer in the summer to move themselves from touching distance of the Premier League title to ending their 20-year league title draught.

Instead, Arsenal signed defender Riccardo Calafiori and central midfielder Mikel Merino, while the loan signing of Raheem Sterling on Deadline Day seemed like a last gasp attempt at adding a few more goals to the team.

It seems as though Arteta is at it again with the bizarre signings as the Independent report the Spanish boss is monitoring the situation of Real Sociedad defensive midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

The report says Arsenal believe they can prove to be the most viable option for Zubimendi, who came close to joining Liverpool in the summer before rejecting a move to Merseyside. He was set to become Arne Slot’s first signing at the club.

He received a number of plaudits following on from the Euro’s final when he seamlessly replaced Manchester City midfielder Rodri at half-time without putting a foot wrong and controlling the tempo of the game.

A move to the Emirates would see Zubimendi lineup alongside former teammate Merino. After the negotiations in the summer ran smoothly, it is said there is a good relationship among the clubs.

The move would see the Arsenal boss Arteta able to select from a number of technical ball players in midfielder, already having the likes of Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, Thomas Partey, Jorginho and Merino already at his disposal.

However, it would be difficult to understand which problem Zubimendi would solve as Arsenal are already seen as a team who are defensively sound. Zubimendi operates as a number six; a position currently occupied by Rice.

The issue for the Gunners come at the top of the pitch where goals are dry. Odegaard’s injury has seen Leandro Trossard given more opportunities from the off, while Gabriel Martinelli has struggled for form despite netting at the weekend against Chelsea. Odegaard’s injury has also opened the door for 17-year-old local boy Ethan Nwaneri.

Bukayo Saka has still been involved with goals and assist, with Kai Havertz netting seven times in 17 games this season though their goal involvement have not been enough to get Arsenal off to the start they would have wanted at the beginning of the season.

Next up for the Gunners is a home clash against high flying Nottingham Forest who see themselves in fifth place.