Arsenal transfer target Eberechi Eze is ‘keen’ a potential summer move to Tottenham in a blow to the Gunners hopes of landing the attacker, according to reports.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with a move for the Crystal Palace attacking midfielder for most of the summer with Mikel Arteta’s side believed to be at the front of the queue for the England international.

But the longer the transfer window has gone on without Arsenal making a bid, the less sure people have become that a deal will get over the line.

And now they could be set to lose out on the Crystal Palace star, who won the FA Cup with the Eagles last term and helped beat Liverpool in the Community Shield final on Sunday, with Tottenham now seriously interested.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed on Tuesday morning that Tottenham were ‘back in talks’ for Eze, as well as pursuing a deal to sign Savinho from Manchester City.

Romano said: ‘Understand Tottenham are also back in talks for Eberechi Eze in separate deal from Savinho. Spurs trying again for Eze while they work on Savinho, following Maddison injury and Son exit. Eze keen but deal depends on Palace as release clause expired.’

Before the Italian transfer journalist was back later in the day for a further update, he added on X: ‘Eberechi Eze, keen on Tottenham move as Palace are informed of his desire to play Champions League football. Deal now depends on club to club talks but Spurs are seriously working on it, as reported earlier.’

Another transfer journalist, Ben Jacobs, also gave an update on Tottenham’s pursuit of Eze, he claimed: ‘More on Eberechi Eze and Spurs. Fresh talks started in light of James Maddison injury and failure to land Morgan Gibbs-White. Eze a longstanding target, but earlier in the window Spurs had decided not to move.

‘Spurs aware Arsenal have player buy in, but believe Eze has not discounted their project. Spurs also prepared to move quickly. Both Spurs and Arsenal view Eze as a No.10. Understand Spurs’ starting valuation similar to the £55m paid for Mohammed Kudus. Palace want £68m release clause triggered or matched, even after it expires.’

Before Jacobs then later added on X: ‘Eberechi Eze open to Tottenham, and would also welcome an Arsenal bid having spoken to Mikel Arteta already. Spurs are the ones moving. #AFC waiting as it stands with outgoings the focus. Ethan Nwaneri also viewed as No.10 option.’

