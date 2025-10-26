Arsenal star Eze makes shock Tottenham admission as Arteta makes demand

Arsenal attacker Eberechi Eze has revealed that he was “prepared” to join Tottenham before the Gunners jumped in to buy him over the summer.

The Gunners signed Eze from Crystal Palace in the summer transfer window in a deal worth £60m and an additional £7.5m in add-ons.

Eze has not yet been a consistent part of Mikel Arteta’s side since joining Arsenal with the England international making four Premier League starts.

The former Crystal Palace winger has scored one goal and contributed two assists in ten appearances in all competitions after his big summer move.

There were reportedly numerous clubs wanting to sign Eze in the summer transfer window with Arsenal’s London rivals Tottenham.

Spurs were quite far down the line with their attempts to sign Eze before Arsenal swooped in late to seal a deal for their boyhood supporter.

Ahead of facing former club Crystal Palace on Sunday, Eze told reporters: “I was prepared to go to Tottenham, but from the moment Arsenal came, it was always going to be them.

“My first [senior] Arsenal game was special. It almost didn’t feel real because it’s something I’ve been dreaming of for a long time.

“Playing for Arsenal from eight to 13, it’s been in the back of my mind wanting to go back. It felt like the realisation of a dream.”

Eze scored in last season’s 2-2 draw between Arsenal and Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium as the Gunners dropped rare points at home.

And now Arteta is hoping that Eze can now help the Gunners to a victory over the Eagles when they face each other in the same fixtures on Sunday.

Previewing the match against Palace and touching on Eze, Arteta told reporters: “It’s a big game for us, because last season here we dropped points so our focus is on that.

“We know that for Ebs it’s going to be a very special match, with the history and what he did for Palace. There is something in the tummy (when you play against a former club).

“There are a lot of emotions, there are very close relationships, but the focus is on the team. And I am sure Ebs is going to be ready for that.”

Arsenal legend Paul Merson reckons the Gunners will chalk up another win against Crystal Palace as they look to maintain their grip on top spot in the Premier League.

Merson told Sportskeeda: “I don’t think Crystal Palace can play like they did against Bournemouth in this game. People are talking about Jean-Philippe Mateta missing that chance in the end and how close they were to winning, but that goal would have never stood because there was a clear foul in the build-up. Palace deserve credit for getting back into that game though.

“Arsenal are so efficient and they have quality players. I’d be shocked if they don’t win the league from here. Arsenal steamrolled Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. Who does that to Diego Simeone’s team? Atletico were 2-0 down against Liverpool and drew 2-2 before eventually losing 3-2. When they went 2-0 down to Arsenal, it felt like game over already.

“Arsenal are mind-blowing at the back and they have some nice fixtures coming up. In fact, Arsenal don’t play Manchester City or Liverpool until the New Year. The title race could be all over by then!

“Declan Rice affects the game more than any other midfielder playing the no.8 role in the Premier League. As an all-round package who contributes at both ends of the pitch, I don’t see anyone better than him. Enzo Fernandez is good when he goes forward with the ball, but he can’t do what Rice does in defence, no way.

“Palace did well to go unbeaten in 19 games and now they are without in win in their last two. I don’t think they will get a result at the Emirates this weekend. Prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Crystal Palace.”