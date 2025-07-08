Eberechi Eze has been linked with Liverpool and Arsenal.

Crystal Palace playmaker Eberechi Eze continues to attract interest from Premier League sides Arsenal and Liverpool, according to reports.

The Gunners are in the transfer market for more attacking options with Eze one of a number of players they are being linked with.

Kepa Arrizabalaga has arrived from Chelsea, while Martin Zubimendi has joined from Real Sociedad with Brentford’s Christian Norgaard reportedly set to join by the end of the week.

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed last week that Arsenal have made ‘contact’ to sign Eze and that the Crystal Palace star has ‘opened doors’ to a transfer.

Romano wrote on X: ‘After direct contact revealed on Monday, Eberechi Eze has opened doors to Arsenal move in clear way. He’s open to joining Arsenal project and attracted by this chance for his future. Arsenal are informed on release clause details and more.’

While L’Equipe claimed that contacts with Eze ‘are already well advanced’ and ‘all that remains is for the Arsenal board to decide whether or not to activate the Englishman’s release clause.’

Former CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs insisted last week that Arsenal are “serious” about Eze and that he expects them to make a formal offer “within the next two weeks or so”.

Jacobs told the Highbury Squad YouTube channel: “I wouldn’t rule out Crystal Palace trying to keep him, but I can tell you that the interest became concrete around 10 days ago.

“Arsenal are serious about Eberechi Eze and in that meeting were not just recruitment people but senior football people pitching to Eze’s camp.

“I’m expecting a bid, I’m expecting that bid to be below the release clause and I’m expecting that bid to be within the next two weeks or so.

“There’s absolutely no doubt that if a club-to-club agreement is reached Eze wants Arsenal. It’s also worth noting that Tottenham have never seriously been in this race.

“If Arsenal do choose to place that bid, which is my expectation, I’m not expecting personal terms with the player to be a problem.”

And now The Independent claim that Arsenal are ‘working on a payment structure for a bid that could allow them to sign Eberechi Eze without a substantial sale this summer’.

With the Eagles asking for £60m for Eze, Arsenal ‘are aiming on a structure that will amount to three instalments of £20m to match Crystal Palace’s payment terms.’

In good news for Gunners fans, the report has revealed that Eze’s ‘preference is understood to be Arsenal should he leave Selhurst Park, although sources close to the situation believe Liverpool may yet activate long-standing interest’.