Arsenal: FA make final decision on Max Dowman red card appeal as Arteta is slammed

Mikel Arteta speaks angrily to Max Dowman after the youngster was sent off.

The Football Association have rejected the appeal from Arsenal over Max Dowman’s red card in their defeat to Fleetwood Town in the Carabao Cup.

Arsenal, who went down to ten men on 86 minutes when Dowman was dismissed, drew 1-1 in normal time against the League Two side on Tuesday night before Fleetwood triumphed on penalties.

Dowman reacted to a strong challenge from Fleetwood defender Harrison Neal by kicking out and was shown a red card by the referee.

It was announced on Thursday that the FA had dismissed Arsenal‘s appeal over the punishment and the decision means that the 16-year-old will now miss the Gunners’ next three Premier League matches against Liverpool, Hull City and Newcastle United.

The FA statement read: “An independent Regulatory Commission has dismissed claims of both wrongful dismissal and excessive punishment for Max Dowman.

“The Arsenal player was sent off during their EFL Cup game against Fleetwood Town on Tuesday 27 October and will be suspended for three matches.

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“The Regulatory Commission’s written reasons for its decisions will be published in due course.”

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta was seen angrily saying something to Dowman as the youngster walked past the dugouts after being sent off.

When asked what he said to Dowman, Arteta refused to go into detail and replied: “It was something that we discussed before the game.”

Redknapp slams Arsenal boss Arteta for Dowman red reaction

Giving his thoughts on Arteta’s reaction towards Dowman, ex-Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp said on The Overlap: “I don’t think you can do that.

“That has to go back in the dressing room, you have to wait. It was a very aggressive manner towards him. Just say nothing.

“They should have put that game to bed before 85 minutes anyway.”

On the tackle from Neal, Redknapp added: “It was a dangerous tackle.

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“In our day, you’d just go, ‘What a tackle’, you’d be celebrating that one.

“Every time you hook a player, you’re just risking hurting their knee and I suppose Dowman has just reacted.”

Former Tottenham boss Tim Sherwood reckons the incident will act as a “learning curve” for Dowman as he continues to grow in men’s football.

Sherwood added: “He’s a wonderful talent, we all know that, and it’s a learning curve for him.

“Unfortunately he’s going to pay the price because that’s where his game-time is going to come from, playing in that competition.

“Now, I know Bukayo Saka is injured so I hope he gets a few more opportunities but win and learn as a kid, win and learn.

“It was a poor tackle and he’s probably never had tackles like that in the Under-21s.”

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