Fabrizio Romano reveals ‘chance’ of Leandro Trossard leaving Arsenal for Besiktas next week

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that there is ‘no chance’ of Leandro Trossard joining Besiktas before the Turkish transfer window shuts.

The Gunners strengthened in most areas over the summer transfer window with eight new signings coming through the door before the deadline shut last Monday.

Trossard has some competition in attack with Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze arriving at the Emirate Stadium with the 30-year-old playing just 37 minutes in one Premier League appearance in a 5-0 win over Leeds United.

The Belgium international had been linked with a move away from Arsenal for most of the summer amid interest from Borussia Dortmund and Aston Villa.

It was revealed in The Athletic in May that Trossard’s representatives were attempting to negotiate a better pay packet for the Belgian after he played a part in all 38 Premier League matches last term.

The Athletic wrote: ‘His representatives have been engaged in talks with Berta over his contract, which is set to run until 2027. Those conversations, however, do not centre on an extension but on an uplift in salary.

‘Arsenal have recognised for some time that Trossard’s contract does not reflect his standing within the squad, and are now engaged in negotiations to put that right.’

He got his new terms in mid-August with his contract continuing to run until the summer of 2027 but interest from clubs remain as the transfer window in other countries remains open.

A report on Thursday in Turkey revealed that Arsenal have received an official ‘offer’ from Besiktas for Trossard with the Super Lig side ‘accelerating’ their efforts to sign the attacker.

Giving details, the report in Sozcu wrote: ‘Arsenal are looking to cash in on the player, who can also play as a left winger, a centre-forward, and a central striker. The English club is expecting a revenue of around €22 million.’

But now transfer expert Romano has rated Besiktas’ chances of a deal to sign Trossard from Arsenal as non-existent as the Gunners want to keep the Belgian.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Arsenal are not planning for Leandro Trossard exit despite links with Besiktas move in the recent days. Trossard already agreed new deal at the club in August and move to Turkish Super Lig has no chance of happening now.’

After losing 1-0 to Liverpool in their last match before the international break, ex-Arsenal defender William Gallas reckons the Gunners could already have to win all of their remaining games to lift the Premier League title.

Gallas told Gambling Zone: “Mikel Arteta has got the squad he wanted. He’s been given what he needs. OK, we’re still at the start of the season and maybe they need a little more time. But the only question left is if he is the manager to lift a major trophy with Arsenal? I’m not sure.

“I mean even if he does everything well, Liverpool will be a massive problem. They look very strong and they will only get better.

“If Liverpool don’t take their eye off the ball, then the only thing Arsenal can do is to match them by not making any mistakes for the rest of the season. Already, they might need to win every game from here. They can’t drop one. If Arsenal start dropping points from here, then yeah, we can decide that Arteta is the wrong man.

“He’s lost points against Liverpool that they shouldn’t have lost. Every game is one where he needs to play catch-up, both home and away.”