La Liga star opens up over failed transfer to Arsenal in the summer transfer window

Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia insists he was tried to “isolate” himself from Arsenal speculation after his move to the Emirates Stadium collapsed in the summer.

The Gunners reportedly reached a ‘verbal agreement’ at the end of August over a deal to bring the former Spain Under-21 international to north London.

However, talks between Arsenal and Espanyol ‘hit an impasse’ and the transfer collapsed with the Gunners signing Neto on loan from Bournemouth instead.

Arsenal were prepared to spend £25m on Garcia as they looked for a goalkeeper to provide back up to number one David Raya, who plays for the Spain national team.

And reacting to the collapsed transfer months later, Garcia insists he shut himself away from the incessant speculation about a potential move to Arsenal.

Garcia told Spanish publication Marca: “I tried to isolate myself from everything that was being said.

“I had been given the opportunity to do something I had been fighting for for a long time, which was to be Espanyol’s starting goalkeeper.

“I couldn’t waste this opportunity.”

With Neto only joining Arsenal on loan there is still a possibility that the Gunners could explore their interest once again next summer.

MORE ON ARSENAL FROM F365…

👉 Arda Guler to Arsenal? Every Premier League club repeats their best signing

👉 It’s been a tough season so far for the Main Character Managers; can Amorim turn the tide?

👉 Maresca, Arteta near bottom but can Amorim match Slot at 5) in ranking of Premier League manager starts?

And Espanyol sporting director Fran Garagarza refused to rule out a transfer away from the La Liga club at the end of the season for Garcia.

Garcia said: “It is something that I think should not be talked about so much. I try not to let it affect me and try to be isolated, although it is complicated.

“I think I am handling it quite well, I cannot control it. It is not affecting me. Whatever will be, will be.”

Espanyol have won one match in their last seven La Liga matches and Garcia’s side find themselves languishing down the table in 18th position.

But Garcia is confident Espanyol will turn it around, he continued: “The important thing is the team’s performance.

“Personally, I think I’m doing well, but I’m demanding and I think I can do much better. We are very clear that we will get through this.

Garcia added: “We are in the best condition, we have made good use of the break and we are looking forward to playing again.

“Nobody likes to look at the table and see themselves so far down.

“Now is a key moment of the season and we must make a statement and distance ourselves from the bottom.”