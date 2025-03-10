Is Arsenal failure ‘just injuries’ or is Mikel Arteta basically Brendan Rodgers?

The Arsenal fall-out continues after yet another draw. This Arsenal is doing worse than Unai Emery’s Arsenal in 2019, apparently.

Arsenal do have enough attackers

As per regular mailbox norm, anything other than a comprehensive Arsenal win and the knives are out, the crowing begins and the think pieces begin. I mean, hey, let’s be honest, Arsenal have largely been very good but too often been frustratingly out-stubborn’d by the opposition. Arsenal stubbornly stick to suffocating the opposition, and the opposition have learned to hold their breath longer.

The one thing that keeps on persisting though, and it baffles me, is that Arsenal don’t have enough attackers. Arsenal have plenty of attackers! Plenty. Arsenal have two quality players for each position.

On the left we have Martinelli and Trossard. Both would easily start for most Premier League teams and for me at least, they are equally talented. Martinelli being pacey and direct; Trossard being more technical and swivel-hipped. (I myself am more Trossard).

On the right we have Saka and Sterling. Saka is arguably the best winger in the world, and Sterling certainly WAS one of the best, although this season it appears he has regressed massively. If we assume that Saka starts and Sterling covered, then those two are a fine set of right sided wingers. Sterling, at the start of the season anyway, would walk in to most Premier League teams.

Through the middle we have Havertz and Jesus. Havertz, it’s fair to say, divides opinion. Most Arsenal fans seem to love him but also seem to have the least patience with him. If Arsenal are deploying a “false 9” or “two 10’s” then he’s a fabulous player who works really well in that system. If we need to go a bit more spunky and direct up top, then there’s Jesus. He’s not the player he once was, but as a striker to come on at 70 minutes to terrorise a knackered defence, he’s really good.

This season, we’ve seen Nwaneri play right wing, we’ve got Reiss Nelson and Fabio Vieira on loan, and we’ve got a couple of academy players who occasionally make the bench.

We might be lacking quality in some places, but we’re not lacking numbers is my point. In terms of sheer numbers and quality in attack, Liverpool and Man City are ahead of us, and Chelsea are possibly ahead of us. Also let it be known that Arsenal, in terms of quality and numbers, are way ahead of every other team in terms of defenders. Arsenal also have the meanest defence – and so we should because we have the quality and numbers.

It’s just injuries, that’s all it is. We have had Saka, Martinelli, Havertz, Jesus all out for weeks, simultaneously. Odegaard’s been out. Nwaneri’s come in and been a minor revelation but let’s not forget he got injured too.

Big summer of Arsenal this year! Looks like Zubimendi is almost-certain, Nico Williams is fairly likely, and Benjamin Sesko is also… quite likely.

24-25 is looking like a bit of a write-off, so here’s to next season 😊

Dale May, Swindon Wengerite

This is Stewie but good Arsenal points are made…

Just wanted to mention two points that truly reflect what a Fraud Antonio El Pulis Arteta is:

Remember that “shocking team Arteta inherited” from Emery? Well, in the 2018/19 season, after 28 games Unai Emery had collected 56 points as Arsenal manager. Emery was in 4th place, some distance behind the top team (curiously, that was Liverpool!).

The kicker? Emery was widely deemed to have had a mediocre season by most – yet Emery, with a team of stiffs (according to Arsenal fans) was actually “only” 13 points behind Liverpool! Emery did this playing with Fake Luminaries such as Sokratis, Iwobi, Mustafi, Calum Chambers, Kolasinac etc. A veritable who’s who of utter shite (most of them Wenger detritus).

Antonio El Pulis meanwhile, in return for 10 transfer windows, £750m and £15m a season in this Fake Process? El Pulis has *55 points*! 😳. He is 15 points behind Liverpool – so performing far worse than Emery given the time and money afforded. But remember, as Trump and Brexiters would affirm: ignore the evidence of your eyes and ears. Emery was doing this with Mustafi et al.

The second point is, that if Arsenal as expected, are made to form a guard of honour for Liverpool at Anfield, this will mean that in the past 21 Years, Arsenal would have performed more guards of honour than won league titles!!! 😂😂😂. Is there a single club anywhere in Europe that can honestly attest to such a pathetic record of Choking? Can someone genuinely please verify this?!

At this point it’s like hate-watching humiliation BDSM material involving someone you fancy, and reinforcing that humiliation by streaming an action replay 21 times (apt for Netflix FC tbf 🤣).

Watching Arteta’s post-match interview where he was tetchy, petulant and couldn’t wait to duck out of accountability for his shitshow of a season was tantamount to watching the last days of Rishi Sunak. An over promoted nobody with zero CV of achievement, the Young “generational leader” who is actually upon scrutiny, deeply mediocre and has delivered sod all despite being given a gentle ride by the media. The game is up and he knows it, those of us not drinking the Emirates Kool-aid know it…so, lash out at manically at the first prospect of accountability.

Credit to Arteta though, the speed at which he ran away from that post-match Sky interviewer’s legitimate simple question, beats anything I’ve seen from Fake Spanish Kevin Nolan or Sterling all season!

Stewie Griffin (So relieved my partner chose Johnny Depp over James Corden. Phew! Who cares that’s I’m sat all alone in a Michelin starred restaurant on a Saturday night after being stood up. At least my partner’s having a great night!)

A less exciting Arsenal take

I do think it is slightly ironic that the first of 16 Conclusions includes a reflection on how sensationalist discussions on this Arsenal season should be shelved, but half the remaining points, as well as an article by Steven, suggest Arteta needs to radically overhaul his tactics at the arse end of a season.

Arsenal do play control football and that massively raises the floor of the team. We’re currently good value for two seasons of the best defensive record in the league and whilst this isn’t thrilling the neutral, it will keep us in an excellent position not to crumble in a season where every other team suffering systemic injury crises have fallen apart. As you seem to so aptly have put in your conclusion one, when we lose that control, it’s almost like we become more vulnerable – I am much happier with draws away to Nottingham Forest and Man United than losses, for example.

So rather than general handwaving about becoming more instinctive, what would you practically have us do?

Having a more robust plan B sounds great, but ultimately what would that look like? Premier League teams know that to not get entirely undressed by an Arsenal team that still has excellent talent everywhere until the final third, there’s one way to play (see PSV for what not to do) and the reality is that lots of teams struggle when faced with the hyper-defensive approach, unless you have your key gamebreakers available (again, the main difference between Arsenal and Liverpool is that they have the whole season and we haven’t).

You’re basically asking Arteta to solve a massive problem with both arms tied behind your back, which feels a pretty unrealistic ask.

No reasonable Arsenal fan is putting much further judgement into this season – we are where we are and the shortcomings are well rationalised as well as the misfortunes. I actually don’t think any narrative needs to be written about the team at all unless there is a complete meltdown. But I know we get the clicks, so another reheated article needs to be published and morons in the mailbox need to be indulged.

Tom, Leyton

Shush

A good point from Minty re: Declan Rice’s shushing celebration, and one I’d like to expand on as I do think it sums up all that’s wrong with the Arsenal squad and manager.

Firstly, what is Declan Rice shushing? In my view, a celebratory shush should be used only where you are silencing your doubters.

Does a later equaliser against a very poor side justify this? I’d always say no, but even more so in the context that you are the second best side in the country and nothing less than 3 points is the minimum requirement to keep you vaguely in the title conversation.

Is he then shushing his own critics? Well, I’d argue that he’s nowhere near a £100 million player, yet somehow doesn’t seem to attract much, if any criticism from the press or rival fans. Probably because he plays for England.

So why the shushing? You can’t shush people if you’re not actually silencing them. We’re all sat here the next day laughing at 2 more dropped points against a dross side, another Stewie email and continuing to dissect Arteta and his squad.

But this is just completely Arsenal, isn’t it? Rice likely *did* think he and his team were silencing the doubters. They *do* think that they deserve the league title despite being 15 points adrift. They *do* think everyone is against them despite all evidence. And that’s why this team will never succeed – unless you can step back and make a realistic assessment of where you are, properly consider your strengths and weaknesses, you can never fix them and will never therefore solve them.

For me with Arsenal it’s mentality, the shushing celebration over a measly draw to an abject United l, confirming your place as also rans (being generous there) will always be in place while Arteta is there because it’s top down.

Long may it continue I guess!

Seamus

Who cares how Liverpool have won the title?

While marathon training over the weekend and listening to various podcasts, I kept hearing the same narrative—Liverpool’s challengers have been weak. This reminded me of Will Ford’s mischievous article making claim they need an asterisk.

Before I go on, Will, this is a safe space. So, tell us—did Liverpool FC steal your girlfriend before prom? Did they pants you in the playground? Or was there some “Gavin and Stacey” fishing trip incident you’re still working through by writing passive-aggressive clickbait?

Now, let’s get into it.

Is this Liverpool team better than Klopp’s peak side that amassed 110 points over two seasons, winning both the Premier League and Champions League? Obviously not.

Have Man City or any other Premier League team truly pushed them to the limit? Again, no – though credit where it’s due, the recent PSG game was a real test.

Have they been lucky with injuries? Some might say so, but isn’t managing fitness and game intensity part of being a top team? Liverpool haven’t recklessly chased extra goals when it wasn’t necessary—they’ve been smart about energy conservation, as seen in the Southampton game where they didn’t start the car until the second half, and then didn’t get out of first gear. They play for 3 mins, scored twice, then coasted to full-time with the PSG second leg in mind.

Then there’s the debate on Klopp’s legacy. On Sky Sports News, they asked whether Arne Slot winning the Premier League and Champions League in his first season would diminish Klopp’s achievements. To me, that’s nonsense. Klopp left with one Premier League and one Champions League, but he was three goals and one poor goalkeeping performance away from winning three of each. More importantly, he transformed the club, playing some of the best football English fans have seen in generations—all while competing against teams with, let’s say, questionable financial virtue!!!!!

People don’t talk enough about how much Guardiola has underachieved given the resources at his disposal. And let’s not forget, the 115 charges against City are due any day.

So no, Klopp did not underachieve. And if Slot wins three trophies in his first season, he should take Klopp out for an expensive meal to say thanks. That’s not to say Slot is just riding Klopp’s coattails—he’s refined and tweaked things where needed while keeping what was already working.

My girlfriend moaned when I paid £500 for 2 early entry Coldplay tickets, my response was that you’re not going to be upset when we’re right at the front with excellent views. Likewise, if Liverpool do win 1-2 or 3 trophies this season I’m not going to care who was in charge, how they were won, or the level of the teams we played against. I’m just going to enjoy it.

Ian Hewison

Decoding the bias of covering the PL season

Here are the predictions before the PL season began basis a collective reasoning of all stakeholders:

Gooners to finally win the title

City to occupy the 2nd spot;

Between Liverpool, Chelsea, ManU; the CL spots were to be decided.

Sitting in March, 2025;

The collective reasoning narratives have been shredded and flushed down by the seemingly inexplicable laws of the beautiful game;

In simple terms status quo of pundit predictions have failed and football journalism is in total meltdown.

And thus, the Arsenal apologists and the City excuse makers form the majority of the contributors which honestly is now just sad.

Here are the most common reasons cited by the apologists:

1. City have been utter garbage because they lost a world class CDM (x alternate POV, one player’s absence can justify a dip in the collective result NOT a collapse)

2. Arsenal have collapsed due to injuries and the lack of a striker; interestingly post the Old Trafford game; every Pundit is citing that a striker would have miraculously pushed Arsenal CLOSER to the title;

Only Roy Keane (respect) had the common sense of contributing the fact that he wouldn’t bet on this Arsenal side with a striker for next season as the larger issue seems to be that of a mentality narrative; given the fact that Liverpool and City will most likely strengthen in the summer.

But what happens when a manager from Feyenoord, with no PL experience, and no signings + a keen sense of rotating his squad to ensure the best fitness for his players (read that again Arsenal Apologists) has driven Liverpool within touching distance of a 20th title?

The narrative becomes about the side being lucky, making excuses for the sh*t contemporaries (covered enough above)

The only other fan base that I empathise for is the Arsenal fans (the reasoning kind) – Do read the narratives in discussions; everyone is mostly pitching your team as an almost team even with a striker next season- Title winning teams have always operated on 3 key pillars-

1. An astute tactician in the form of a Manager

2. One-two super stars (Salah, Ronaldo, Henry)

3. A collective winner mentality (Most recent example, the PSG-Liverpool game, see SAF’s + Mourinho’s underperforming teams nicking it)

Someone in the Mailbox equated Arteta to Brendan Rodgers; and that’s apt, he has got them on the verge but need that winner mentality instilling coach.

And while F365 and other outlets will continue to find ways of belittling Slot’s achievements in the guise of satire journalism, the man has done a brilliant job whatsoever, and Kudos to this Liverpool team.

M.Nair

Man Utd open heart surgery has been botched

One thing that gets thrown around a lot with United’s current woes is that Ralf Rangnick comment about ‘open-heart surgery’ from a few years back. People cite it as an example of the Glazers and Ineos failing to clear out the dead wood, player power getting managers fired, etc.

Far be it from me to defend the current ownership structure, but it is worth pointing out that in the less-than-three years since Rangnick made that comment the entire executive team has been restructured and replaced – and in one notable case already left – and of the 43-man squad at the time just eight players remain (that’s 81% of the squad gone for those counting). Of those, one is Tom Heaton and another is current persona non grata Rashford.

Yet, today, the performances are worse, the football is worse, and the results are far worse than they were at what I and many other United fans incorrectly thought at the time was the nadir of the team’s Premier League era.

I’m not saying Rangnick was wrong, far from it. But people throwing it around like it hasn’t very clearly and obviously already happened, and to no avail, need a reality check.

Noj

Amorim right to go back to the future

I’ve heard and read many fans and pundits calling for Ruben Amorim to abandon his formation and philosophy, with comments such as “He needs to play to the players’ strengths,” or “He should change the system to address the results,” or “Ole/Roy Keane could get this team playing better.” Whilst it’s hard to watch the team struggling with Ruben’s approach, and to disagree with statements like the examples given here, I believe he is doing the right thing in sticking to his guns, and wanted to share why.

Another coach would change the formation to suit the players we currently have. However, Ruben has been brought in to transition the current team and style to one fitting his own. That means we are going to be playing 3-4-3, or a variation of it.

The issue is the current squad are either not good enough, not good enough to transition, or not willing to transition. So that suggests, to optimize results, we should stick to what the majority of players are good at, and make the change at a future point in time.

My question is – when? Let’s say we revert back to, for argument’s sake, a classic 4-4-2. Right now, Amorim has brought in one player who’s suited to a 3-4-3. So that means we now have 10 players suited to 4-4-2 and 1 suited to 3-4-3. If logic follows that putting your players in their best positions, in their preferred style, is the best way to get the best out of them and the team – then we’ve just made that 4-4-2 team weaker.

Let’s imagine he had brought in 2 more players in January – we’d now have 8 players suited to 4-4-2 and 3 suited to 3-4-3, arguably making the team weaker and forcing players purchased for one system to transition into an outdated system for the rest of the season. Is this when we should change it to 3-4-3?

Come the summer, when we can hopefully make some significant moves to bring in players suited to a 3-4-3, we will hopefully tip the squad’s balance in favour of 3-4-3, so is that the time we should transition to the new style and formation? When those already acquired 3-4-3 suited players have spent half a season transitioning to a redundant 4-4-2 system, and those established 4-4-2 suited players that survived the cull, having spent all season playing to their strengths in a 4-4-2 then needing to transition to 3-4-3. That would bring all the pain we’ve seen in the last few months next season, potentially meaning we need to write-off 2025/2026 as well.

The deficiencies of this squad have been ignored and papered over with bags of cash for far too long, so any rebuild was always going to be painful, and the pain will be much more worth it when the players who are not good enough, not good enough to transition, or not willing to transition are gone, and those who remain have spent half a season getting fit for purpose. When the new players come in this summer, they’ll hopefully be joining a team that is settled, or at least educated and primed for the manager’s new style and philosophy in a 3-4-3 formation. The benefits of the pain we’re feeling and performances we’re witnessing will only be felt when this happens.

Would another manager get a better tune out of the current players? Probably, but that would be going backwards, without moving forwards. At least Amorim’s methods provide hope of a different future than the current players are able to promise.

We have to let the guy do his thing, and support him through the pain. The benefits will be worth it, and the toxicity of that dressing room has to be lanced for any meaningful progress to happen. At the very least Amorim’s hardline approach has a chance to address the damage brought on by years of poor recruitment and ridiculous contracts being given to players with bad attitudes and too much influence; and formation, philosophy, professionalism and team ethic can become the foundation for success.

Red Jim