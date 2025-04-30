Arsenal ‘did a Leicester’ by appointing ‘Fake Brendan Rodgers’ Mikel Arteta

Why did Arsenal appoint the equivalent of Enzo Maresca? Has he failed? Arsenal fans don’t think so but just about everybody else…

The Arteta elephant in the room

Arteta’s 6 years league positions: (8-8-5-2-2-2): Average League Position : 4.5th

Won? One FA Cup.

Wenger’s last 6 years league positions : (6-5-2-3-4-4): Average League Position : 4th

Won? Three FA Cups.

Now, we all know it had gone stale under Wenger (especially with the – often hilarious – fans), but this really has to be spoken about more.

I’m still unsure why a club the size of Arsenal (in history) went for Arteta when he has/had done not really much at all, other than be Pep’s mate at Man City. I’m sure a Championship team or, you know, someone like Leicester should be doing that type of thing.

Saigon Adam, Villa Fan, Hoping we can finish 5th to salvage something

Here’s your Stewie trigger warning

Watching the CL semi final, it was alarming the gulf in class and quality between both teams – at times, it looked like Arsenal was a brave, scrapping League 1 side getting to grips with a vastly superior opponent in PSG….its only when you rub your eyes, that the realisation comes that Arteta has actually spent far more on his squad than Enrique, Enrique has a much younger side (there goes the “young team” excuse”) oh, and Enrique earns a substantially lower salary than Arteta!!! 😳

Judging by the absolute tactical schooling Enrique dished out, Arteta should be in the dock for fraud. Reverse the coaches and Arsenal would look far better with Enrique coaching them – and PSG would look far worse with Arteta in charge.

Not much else to add, aside from the usual: Arteta is a Fake Basque Brent, Fake Brendan Rodgers, never getting Arsenal over the line.

Liverpool are a big club and saw that early – they’re reaping the benefits.

Arsenal’s merry circus of delusional Netflix FC fans will carry on with this long-running comedy performance art show, same one we’ve all giggled at for 21 seasons (Netflix just renewed for a 22nd season!). This season has been the culmination of a FAKE PROCESS. Slot, Phase 1, no PR, no big money, etc. Wins. Straight out the bat. Arsenal now a by-word for Taking an L! SAD!

Stewie Griffin (the real Bantz will come if one of Amorim or Ange win a trophy this season, as Arteta wins stuff all 🤣🤣🍿)

Arsenal glass half-full

Let’s not get too despondent my fellow Gooners, it wasn’t that long ago we were ‘enjoying’ Thursday nights in the Europa League. Second season back in the Champo league and we are in the semis.

PSG were excellent, the quality at this level is off the charts, it’s so hard to win it for most teams, even the all-dominating City team of recent years domestically found it tough.

The lack of striker did us last night partly, so Arteta does have to take the hit on that one.

I dislike the hysterical reactions to both wins and losses, I get it, football is an emotion but some perspective is needed.

The tie ain’t over yet and even if they don’t go through I am proud of what they have achieved in Europe.

Jimmy B Irish Gooner

…There really is a straw man argument around Arsenal currently. After any perceived failure the loudest shouting comes from opposition fans, going in to absolute hyperbole over what they think Arsenal fans have said or should say. Rival fans also have a huge blind spot between what they think Arteta says in his press conferences compared to what he actually says. Of course there is the minority of fans who will scream outlandish claims for attention but absolutely no different to fans of any other team.

We’ve had various views in the mailbox this week of certain clubs fans being ‘unbearable’ – people need to get it through their head – we’re all the same and would all be acting exactly the same if a situation was faced by our team whether that is crowing, over the top negativity, deflecting blame or anything in between, we are all the same.

But the majority of Arsenal fans (as has been said before) are actually fairly rational and are able to see that we haven’t been at our best this season and have been affected by really bad injuries and some debatable decisions – all those things can co-exist and be true. It is also true that disappointing results or not playing like Brazil 1970 team can be a result of a pile up of injuries to your best players.

Then we come to the ‘have your cake and eat it’ media lines about Arsenal. Arsenal must be the only club who are simultaneously told they are well short of having a team capable of winning the big trophies, principally lacking a world class No.9 (as if its just so easy to obtain one) but also be told we MUST win the league and Champions League, this was our chance – seemingly our only chance ever. We were told we had no chance v Madrid, no chance v PSG but also told that Arteta should face serious questions and the possible sack if Arsenal don’t win the Champions League this season?

Last night we had Rooney saying Arsenal were ‘fearful to win’ but also telling us that after Arsenal beat Madrid they thought they could ‘just walk to the final’. Which is it? There is a crazy obsession in the media to paint any Arsenal failing as a) catastrophic and b) always due to mental or psychological fragility. They are tired cliches that don’t have any substance and are proved wrong on countless occasions. But for most pundits its easier to have a pre-prepared narrative and shoe horn it in perhaps in a desperation to have something to talk about.

Sometimes, just sometimes one team is better at playing football than the other and they win – it may sound like some pretty left field thinking but maybe that is what happened last night.

All the above is a microcosm of what is said and written about Arsenal from those with nothing to do with Arsenal. The failure of any big club to beat Liverpool to the title or even make a exciting challenge is Arsenal’s failure only. If the Champions League is won by a foreign team that will also be seen as an Arsenal failure first and foremost. Context around Arsenal is always completely lost and the goalposts of what is deemed praiseworthy is always moved.

Arsenal lost to the better side last night, but it wasn’t some completely one sided humiliation. Arsenal according to the stats created the better chances, Donnarumma made two top saves, particularly the one from Trossard, Arsenal had a tight offside goal ruled out (correctly!) there is still plenty to play for in the tie.

Arsenal fans will over play injuries but once you have your squad for the season injuries are probably the single biggest factor determining the difference between the very top teams. It was sad to see all Arsenal’s unavailable players in the tunnel area whilst PSG had a first choice squad. Arsenal were missing 7 first team players, as they have done and worse for most games this season. We’re told we need a world class 9 and currently we don’t even have a No.9! Every first team player out also had their deputy out as well last night, the cluster injuries have really hurt us.

I’m not sure what riles up rival fans more, Arsenal being actually relevant again, and quite close, or the fact that Arsenal fans will continue to support Arteta and the team even if we get knocked out by PSG. Has there ever been any recent example of the fans of a club as a large majority backing their manager and rival fans demanding his sacking for perceived poor performance? It’s quite the combination with a relatively simple conclusion.

Rich, AFC

Check your bias

Tom G. Come out of your echo chamber for one and give your head a wobble mate, before that bile boils over and you do someone a physical injury. Your time would be much better spent learning how to write emails that dont read like you’ve vomitted a dictionary.

For what it’s worth, what I’m getting from Arsenal fans is that their team was totally outplayed. But that wouldn’t match the narrative eh?

Ally, London

Let’s see your Premier League XI of the season

Thoughts will soon turn to the Premier League team of the season (here’s the team according to WhoScored statistics – Ed) and it could be interesting to see readers’ choices as this could emphasis the bias and acrimony of many of the contributors. I like to think I am able to see past rivalries (other than the occasional wind-up) and appreciate good footballers no matter who they play for, so here’s my initial thoughts. Just a reminder to Arsenal fans, this is a Premier League team and the Champions League performances have no bearing!

GK: Matz Sels – probable Golden Gloves winner and has made some outstanding saves. Alisson has been Alisson and Raya has also been excellent.

RB: Kieran Trippier. Difficult one as no real stand-outs. Most teams haven’t had a settled RB all season so Kieran Trippier probably edges it due to at least having played there consistently, but (bit of a wild card) Pedro Porro has put in some very good performances despite the shit show that is Spurs. Dalot, Mazroui, Konsa and Partey have done well but only in limited spells.

(Trippier has literally started 13 Premier League games this season but carry on… – Ed)

CB: Gabriel, Arsenal’s most consistent defender in the meanest team. Murillo deserves a mention.

CB: VVD, has played every minute for the Champions and anybody who says “he’s lost a yard, can be got at” is just plain stupid. Dan Burn and Guehi in contention but there’s only one choice!

LB: Cucurella, underrated defender with an uncanny knack of popping up where least expected. Again another difficult one. Kerkez has received rave reviews all season and seems to be a target for all the major players. Ait Nouri has also been impressive whilst Livramento, Robinson and Digne have been good. O’Reilly of Man City will walk this next season!

RM: Morgan Rodgers has emerged as a real talent and stood out in lots of games. This is a team not simply the “best three” and whilst Bruno Fernandes is one of the best, even UTD seem to not be able to pin down where he goes (goes everywhere as no one else can). Eze maybe, but is he a midfielder?

CM: Ryan Gravenberch, has started every game and excelled in his new role. Guimaeres has established himself as a Geordie favourite and Moises Caicedo now looks like the player Chelsea bought not the one who started the season. Adam Wharton impresses every time also.

LM: Alexis Mac Allister, anyone accusing me of LFC bias hasn’t watched him all season. A fantastic footballer and has had so many outstanding performances he almost goes unnoticed. Joelinton would be in if not for Mac Allister, Alex Iwobi is another but again I’m unsure of his exact position.

RF: Mo Salah, nuff said. Mentions to Mbuemo and Saka, but we’re talking Mo Salah, so hard luck lads.

CF: Alexander Isak, edges out Haaland and Chris Wood due to his all-round performances, a nightmare for defenders all season.

LF: Jean-Philipe Mateta, if only for his goal against Arsenal! Kudus is a shout but Cole Palmer’s second half sees him off the radar, Luis Diaz/Cody Gakpo are two not one and others have had good spells but Mateta’s goal gets him in.

I’m sure I’ll be accused of bias (they are the Champions remember) and have probably failed to mention a few but am interested in other’s opinions.

Howard (anyone leaving VVD or Salah out should not get published) Jones