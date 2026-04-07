Arsenal fans can watch Sporting game FREE in Champions League channel switch

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Arsenal fans will have to sign up to another subscription streaming service if they want to watch the club’s Champions League quarter final against Sporting.

The Gunners have been live on TNT Sports and Sky for Premier League and Champions League this year but both channels have missed out on the latest tie in Portugal.

Amazon Prime has secured the rights to the Sporting versus Arsenal first leg tie and fans will have to sign up for a free trial or a full monthly subscription at £8.99 to see the game. The 30-day free trial is available for anybody who has not previously signed up for an Amazon account.

It means the game will be streamed on Amazon from 6.30pm and the pundits and commentary team will be picked from Amazon’s suite of ex-footballers.

Fans will also be able to watch an exclusive match preview on Amazon Prime here.

The second leg at The Emirates will be shown on TNT Sports, which has moved over to its new home on HBO Max, although fans with an Amazon account can add a TNT monthly pass to their subscription.

Amazon will also show Liverpool’s second leg against PSG next week, as well as a Tuesday night pick for the semi-final Champions League games.

Real Madrid’s tie against Bayern Munich on Tuesday night, Liverpool’s first leg against PSG and the fourth quarter final first leg between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night will all be shown on TNT Sports in the UK.

Amazon won the rights to broadcast one Champions League a week in a four-year deal in 2025 and will continue to choose a game from each round for the next three years. However, it is all change in the UK from 2027 when Paramount replaces TNT in the UK as the official broadcaster of the majority of Champions League games.