Arsenal fans have been slammed by Premier League striker Michail Antonio, who says it’s “unbelievable how delusional they are”.

The Gunners have been in brilliant form of late, winning eight Premier League games on the bounce while also booking their place in the Champions League quarter-finals with a penalty shootout win over Porto.

“Arsenal fans, they annoy me.”

Mikel Arteta’s side currently lead the English top flight, and are in a three-horse race with Manchester City and Liverpool to claim their first Premier League title in 20 years.

Bayern Munich stand in their way of a Champions League semi-final, where they will meet either City or Real Madrid.

The police have been out in force on a number of occasions this season in an attempt to curb the Arsenal celebrations, and Antonio thinks the fans are getting ahead of themselves.

While trying to hold in a laugh the West Ham striker said on BBC Radio 5 Live Sport’s podcast The Players Channel: “Arsenal fans, they annoy me.

“I’m talking about my agent my family and my friends. Because as soon as they are tiptoeing close to [winning] anything, they’re the best team in the world. It’s actually unbelievable how delusional these people are.”

Arsenal the new Man City

Despite claiming the Arsenal supporters need to control their emotions, Antonio also suggested they have good grounds to be excited having watched their side “utterly turn it on” at the point in the season where their title challenge fell apart last term.

He added: “I’ve been saying since the turn of the year City are doing it, but how Arsenal have been performing, they have become the City of the last three years, since the turn of the year.

“They have done the complete opposite of what they did last year when they started the season until December, bossing it, and then, turn of the year, crumbled. Whereas they’ve come to the business end of the year, and they have completely and utterly turned it on.”

Arsenal face Manchester City at the Etihad next up after the international break, in a game that could prove to be decisive in the battle for the title.