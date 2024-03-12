Rio Ferdinand thinks some Arsenal fans have got carried away over the weekend.

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand insists some Arsenal fans are getting carried away after they moved top of the Premier League over the weekend.

The Gunners left it late to beat Brentford 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday thanks to a Kai Havertz goal with the three points pushing them above Liverpool and Manchester City.

Rio Ferdinand: I actually want Arsenal to win it

And they remained top of the table at the end of the weekend too with Man City being held to a 1-1 draw at Anfield after an Alexis Mac Allister penalty cancelled out John Stones’ first-half opener.

Arsenal are top courtesy of their much better goal difference over Liverpool, while Man City are now one point behind the leaders heading into the final ten games of the season.

But Ferdinand insists some Arsenal fans are getting too carried away and make him “not want” the Gunners to win the Premier League title this term.

“There are three teams playing now to win the league which is Liverpool, Man City and Arsenal – I actually want you boys to win it,” Ferdinand told Arsenal fan and host Joel Beya on Vibe With Five.

“But you and some of your fans make me not want you to win it.”

Co-host Stephen Howson, who is a Man Utd supporter like Ferdinand, agreed with the Red Devils legend, he said: “Look at what we’ve got as United fans, we’ve got our nearest rivals [City], there are not loads of them but they are there and some of them have been there a while, not all of them are some of them.

“They are going for four in a row which is something we didn’t do.

“On the slipside of that we’ve got the scousers [Liverpool] going for 20, which equals what we [United] did.

“And then we’ve got you lot [Arsenal] who haven’t won in 20 years, we should be like, ‘all aboard the Arsenal bus’, but this is why we would rather 115-charges-deep oil nation win it, or Liverpool win it, rather than you lot. And there’s 20,000 of them like you.”

Ferdinand laughed and added: “It’s true, you’ve got to take some responsibility for that.”

Mikel Arteta tells Arsenal fans to ‘bring your noise’

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is urging the Gunners fans to “bring your noise” against Porto on Tuesday night as they look to overturn a one-goal deficit from the first leg.

Asked if there has to be a level of control on the pitch, Arteta replied:”For sure. The game context is very important.

“We know that we have a long match to play. There are moments that could go your way and that it can change dramatically quick.

“That’s the Champions League and you have to be ready for these kind of games.

“We’re certainly going to have to tweak a few things to generate much more than we did (in Porto). It’s the level of the Champions League.

“You’re facing top teams. The fact that there are two games plays in your mind and we have to be better (on Tuesday).

“That’s the opportunity that we have (on Tuesday). In front of our people, in our stadium for 96 minutes. Bring your energy, bring your noise and let’s do it together. I think the impact that they can make is incredible. I don’t think they realise.

“It’s a beautiful opportunity to live one of those nights. It’s been 14 years (since a Champions League quarter-final) so everything that we put in there is going to be worth it.”