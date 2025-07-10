Thousands of Arsenal fans sign #NOTOMADUEKE petition as £50m move nears

Over 2000 entitled Arsenal fans have signed a #NOTOMADUEKE petition in protest at the club apparently being interested in yet another Chelsea player.

The Gunners have signed a raft of players from Chelsea in recent years (we rank them here) and Madueke – valued at around £50m – could be the next.

Madueke claimed seven Premier League goals and four assists last season in the Premier League and some Arsenal fans clearly think that interest in the England international is misplaced.

One fan has launched a petition and has garnered thousands of signatures. The petition reads:

Arsenal fans deserve better, we are so close to success and instead of capitalising on the squad we have it seems we are moving 2 steps back just like the 3 previous transfer windows. We can surely do better than Madueke & Gyokeres show some ambition repay the fans the same way we’ve backed the club for the past 2 decades.

It seems harsh that Gyokeres has been hit by some stray fire, but Arsenal fans might get their wish as that deal seems close to ‘collapse’.

Chelsea really have pulled off a madness if they make a considerable profit on Madueke, who is on nobody’s list of dream Arsenal targets, unlike Real Madrid’s Rodrygo.

Perhaps those disgruntled Arsenal fans should listen to pundit Jamie O’Hara, who says: “Noni Madueke would be a great signing for Arsenal.

“I don’t know why Arsenal fans aren’t enthusiastic towards the prospect of signing him. Arsenal are going to be playing in four major competitions and it was obvious they were short of reinforcements when Bukayo Saka was injured last season.

“Madueke had a brilliant start to the season for Chelsea and is adaptable; he played some minutes at left-back. He can run with the ball and has a bit of arrogance about him, which I like.

“I don’t understand Arsenal fans when they suggest Madueke wouldn’t improve the team. Madueke would significantly improve the squad; he’s better than Leandro Trossard and if Saka gets injured, he’s a great replacement.

“Gabriel Martinelli has been inconsistent and Madueke would provide competition for a place on the left side – he could even surpass Martinelli if he was given a run of opportunities. I think he’d be a great signing – if I was Chelsea, I wouldn’t be letting him leave!”

It’s fair to say that Chelsea will indeed be more than happy to leave Madueke leave after spending considerable sums on Jamie Gittens, Joao Pedro and Liam Delap this summer.

Madueke came off the bench for Chelsea in their Club World Cup win over Fluminense on Tuesday night but Pedro Neto and Christopher Nkunku were preferred on the flanks.