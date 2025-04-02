Arsenal fans accused of ‘pompous self-regard’ and much, much worse

Are Arsenal fans the most insufferable? That’s the theory. Liverpool wearing a ‘hollow crown’ has not gone down well.

Send your views to theeditor@football365.com

Now for Real Madrid…

My prediction was going to be that the only way this Arsenal could beat Real Madrid over two legs was to win the first and keep tight in the second.

That’s because we don’t have the ability to break down a team who park the bus which is what will occur at the Bernabeu if we lose the first leg. Particularly not a second leg at their place. I really can’t see us doing a smash and grab like Thierry did last time.

I think a first leg draw has the same effect as they’d be canny at home and bide their time to nick a goal.

However after tonight the ‘keeping it tight’ bit is in tatters with London Colney treatment room busy again (is each member of the squad designated their own table?). I was hoping Saliba and Gabriel know their French and Brazilian attacking team-mates well enough to nullify them. At least 50% of that won’t happen now. Let’s pray Benny Blanco comes to the rescue; it’s not the game for Kiwior.

It needs a risky all out attack (without strikers!) at The Emirates to shock the Galacticos and kill the tie early on. Saka, Nwaneri, Martinelli, Odegaard, Trossard all at full pelt. None of this minimal movement slow build up crap. But to be honest I can’t see Arteta advocating that approach, it’s not PSV this time.

I hope the new man Berta likes buying bionic players, as once again we seem to be made of balsa instead of steel.

TyA (a realist, not a pessimist, but will be ecstatic if proved wrong)

READ: Liverpool ‘dream’ deal one of six re-signings sporting directors are targeting this summer

Dear John (Hating since 1979) Matrix AFC

If your mother reads the mailbox, she’ll be taking you to one side for another talking to. Likely to be as pointless as the last two I fear. Alas, her words have been prophetic.

But it’s not just you who is deeply unlikeable John. Win or lose, Arsenal fans of the Arteta years have been the absolute worst. If you’re not gloating and strutting your entitlement (no idea where you get it from) you’re whining and complaining about how unfairly you’re treated and how undeserving everyone else is. I don’t remember it being like this under Wenger. In fact, as a Liverpool fan I’ve always liked and respected the club and the supporters, far more than any other English rival.

To be clear, I am well aware that the Liverpool fanbase contains many like John, and I too find them insufferable. But I don’t think we hold a candle to Arsenal fans for pompous self-regard right now (any neutrals who don’t hold an irrational hate for Arsenal or Liverpool, would love to hear your take).

Anyway Matrix lad, I prefer you on the whining end of the spectrum rather than the gloating end. This is fun, that would be painful.

Keep it up! I know you will!

Rob, LFC, NYC

READ: Bukayo Saka makes dream return but Arsenal face early end to 24/25 season after latest injury blow

…Seems like John (Hating since 1979) Matrix AFC’s mother needs to take him aside and have another word with him; the first one has very much fallen on deaf ears.

Neill, Ireland

…John Matrix is the perfect encapsulation of the braindead, bitter, delusional and downright graceless imbecility that is a huge swathe of Arsenal’s fanbase. The senseless guff we assumed was confined to the fringes of the Twitter hellscape, is actually a real-life problem! (We have similar real world examples of course, where we have an actual far-right Twitter disinformation trolling cretin, actually running a powerful country!)

As someone else put it, Arsenal fans ain’t going to chat shit until you talk yourselves into becoming a big club LOL. If that actually works, swear down I’m gonna talk to Rihanna non-stop until I become her husband. 🤣 Winners win. Losers Explain. 21 years of “explanations” and the PL’s biggest laughing stock – outside of their north London identity-pals – continues to fight for the only trophy they might get, that of ‘Biggest Delusional Losers’.

‘Liverpool are some of the worst champions ever, worse even than Leicester’

Wanna know what’s more impressive than “unimpressive” Liverpool? A Basque Tony Pulis Tribute act that spends north of £700m to win f*** all, in a season Pep takes a sabbatical! I remember the days Arsenal fans called Chelski Mourinho a “chequebook manager”. But Jose WON. So, what does one call a chequebook manager who’s STILL too shite to win even when there’s zero serious opposition?! And plays Worse football than Mourinho Chelski! Is there a name for that? “Tocard” is the French equivalent I think. Certified Loserboy Arteta!

A Liverpool team apparently this “mediocre” (wrong) with a new manager who’s come in, spent sod all and breezed Arsenal so hard that the title was realistically done by Xmas. Not the flex you think it is 🙄

Speaking of Leicester – again, guess which Circus Act bottle-job club managed to finish runner up to that Leicester, despite being the only Big 6 team to have had no upheaval with changed managers (ManYoo, Citeh, Chelski and Liverpool all changed manager that season I believe). That’s right: Certified Specialists in Failure! Arsenal AGAIN, the common denominator in spectacular Failure! So it’s happened before, different season, same Comedy Farcenal FC!

I don’t even know what the frankly asinine ‘Nobody cares about Citeh’s Treble’ comment means from a ‘Wengerite’ (imagine admitting your reverence for a generational Loser like Wenger, who’s busy trying to screw up the sport with batshit nonsense to remain relevant). Then again, anyone that assigns themselves to a Career Loser like Wenger, is likely the kind of person who tenderly holds their partner’s hand as they witness the unthinkable taking part (hint: the person doing it is wearing a Liverpool shirt. Arsenal fan watches, just “happy to compete”)

The only people who need to care about Citeh and their Treble, are Citeh fans! Why on earth would they give a single shite what a bunch of Trumpian-esque PGMOL crackpot Deep State conspiracy theorists have to say on the internet?!

How do elite clubs (not you Arsenal) view Citeh? Well, when Pep rocks up with his Citeh side to places like Madrid, Munchen or Barcelona, the respect for Citeh – a club with European and trophy pedigree – is huge. Big clubs fear Citeh (current issues aside).

Seriously, who the f*** takes Arsenal seriously?! Oh right. PSV. Hahaha try have a gander of the Spanish Madrid press to see how much “fear” for Arsenal exists. Clue: Zero. Madrid media are basically more worried about the Copa del Rey semi against Sociedad, than Arsenal’s Losers. Saka and Saliba (who Madrid will sign) are the only mentions of Arsenal. The actual tie? Madrid are more concerned by who they’ll face in the semis. As they should be.

These Arsenal fans are like a demented delusional X Factor contestant that’s never had a bloody hit, and busks at Leicester Square every night. Rocks up to Simon Cowell’s Four Seasons Hotel lobby with a Tesco voucher and a pot noodle, banging on about how “unimpressive” Usher, The Weeknd, Eminem and Beyonce all are as artists. Meanwhile, he’s still busking in the piss-stained stairwell of a tube station. Having pissed away the last of his pennies on an ashtray. Cool cool.

Stewie Griffin (Fans of a club with zero European pedigree, talking bollocks about hugely successful clubs who have 7 CLs between them, and multiple PL titles over the past decade. You wouldn’t see Forest fans do it, yet they’ve got more European pedigree than Arteta’s billion-dollar FAKE STOKE Bottle jobs!)

The inevitability of money…

I enjoyed the mail from Dale the Swindon Wengerite, (who appears to be one of those Arsenal supporters with concerns about other clubs not being able to compete with Manchester City). Particularly when he highlighted the inevitability of City winning four titles in a row, with this lack of jeopardy/competition coming during a period where only a pitiful 10 other Premier League clubs could manage a higher net spend than City.

I suppose if Arteta had been given a few quid to spend things could have been different. Maybe they could have had the first or second highest net spend in that period, instead of being merely 3rd behind Chelsea and Man United.

Now I think about it, could Dale explain why those 3 clubs didn’t help themselves to any Premier League titles during the last 5 years? They spent the most money, so it should have been INEVITABLE.

Michael The Bert

Liverpool have had it tough, you know

The narrative is Liverpool have won the easiest league because the other teams had injuries and problems and thusly underperformed.

There’s a nugget of truth there, but what is almost universally left out is that Liverpool too had problems. We had a brand new manager taking over from the best Liverpool manager since the 80s – a man who is incredibly well liked and casts an enormous shadow over who follows him. Look at how that worked out at united and arsenal and how it will inevitably work out for city when people goes.

Injuries? I’m so glad we didn’t have our first choice goalkeeper missing for 15 games. One of our first choice centre backs in and out with injury for 5 games, both our right backs in and out with injury. Both of our left backs in poor form pretty much all season..

Two of our forwards have been injured for 8 and 14 games (Gakpo and Jota).

Our injury list is no different than anyone else’s and we even handicap ourselves by playing Darwin all the time.

And we had all that against the background of our captain, vice captain and leading scorer for 8 years in a row all becoming free agents as well.

There has been just as much disruption at Liverpool as most other clubs except maybe City. But unlike City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool keep winning regardless. It’s not a free title like some people suggest.

Also the idea it’s less competitive is ridiculous. A higher number of teams are winning a larger number of games (particularly against the ‘big six’) means it’s significantly more competitive, not less.

Lee

Strange timing for offside change

I need to set my stall out clearly and early in this mail. I think automated offsides will be accurate and will speed up offside decisions and therefore I think they’re good for the game. Some changes are good and this will be one of them once it’s bedded in, I’m sure (stop laughing at the back please!).

However, I’m amazed that the Premier League is implementing it during an ongoing season, with just 7 games to go. What madness is this?!

Given fans propensity for questioning the legitimacy and accuracy of every single decision in football, and also Arsenal fans love of a good conspiracy theory, the timing just gives fans/press/media another string to their bow in the endless debating of decisions. Have they not heard the barrage of “Corrupt as flippery” chants at grounds? Can they not see that introducing new tech at this stage will just cause more wailing and gnashing of teeth?

What would have been lost in waiting for the new season to roll this out? I know it was originally penned in for earlier this season (and I disagreed with the timing then too) but at this stage, it just seems rather pointless to do it now. I think they’re bonkers!

Adam (Li-VAR-pool of course!)