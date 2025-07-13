Cristhian Mosquera, Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyokeres have been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal have been labelled an “utter disgrace” by former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand over their treatment of incoming signing Noni Madueke.

The Gunners are on the verge of signing Madueke from Chelsea after agreeing a £55m fee with the Blues as the winger was given permission to undergo a medical over the weekend.

Over 5000 people have signed a #NOTOMADUEKE petition as a protest at the north London club being interested in another Chelsea player.

The petition reads: ‘Arsenal fans deserve better, we are so close to success and instead of capitalising on the squad we have it seems we are moving 2 steps back just like the 3 previous transfer windows.

‘We can surely do better than Madueke & Gyokeres show some ambition repay the fans the same way we’ve backed the club for the past 2 decades.’

And now former Man Utd and England defender Ferdinand has called the treatment of Madueke from some Arsenal fans an “utter disgrace”.

Ferdinand wrote on social media: “For a young 23 year old English footballer to be vilified, bullied, embarrassed and totally stripped down at a time when you’re meant to be celebrating a transfer worth £55 million.

“Yes a young kid with a dream about to secure a £55 million dream move to a club of his desire leaving a rival at that to be treated in this manner via section of the Arsenal fan base is an utter disgrace.

“Just put yourself in his shoes for one minute just put yourself in his parents shoes for one minute and just think of how that feeling must be. I’ll say it again, at a time as a player as a human as a family you should be celebrating. I just hope the people that are closest to him are around him and supporting him in the way that he needs right now.

“It’s fine for fans to disagree with signings or decisions made at their football club but the way some fans have publicly voiced their opinions and those who have gone a step further in publicly joining a petition for this player not to be signed by their football club is beyond me.

“I have never seen anything like this before, and I hope I don’t ever again. Like I said earlier just imagine this was your best friend, one of your family members, your brother, son…then tell me how would you feel if they were on the receiving end of this vulgar behaviour ???

“By the way, This isn’t aimed at all Arsenal fans it’s just a small section who have become very loud unfortunately. I just hope the transfer goes through and Noni Madueke rams all of this negativity back down the throats of these impostors. Whatever happens from here good luck Noni.”

Football journalist Henry Winter expects the Madueke deal to go through next week along with the transfer of Valencia centre-back Cristhian Mosquera, while he claims a fee for Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres is ‘virtually agreed’.

Winter said on X: ‘Should be a good week for Arsenal. Madueke and Mosquera in. Gyokeres fee virtually agreed, just at the add-on debating stage, plus dealing with agent’s substantial cut (and Arsenal being strong on that point).’

‘Gyokeres obviously very keen to go to Arsenal (and will need a contrite farewell letter to Sporting). Maybe needs to have another word with his agent – get the deal done. Also busy week on potential outgoings, generating income from Kiwior, Nelson, Trossard, Vieira, Zinchenko.’