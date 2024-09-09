Chelsea will pay the “vast majority” of Raheem Sterling’s salary during his season-long loan at Arsenal, according to reports.

Arsenal landed Sterling on a season-long loan on deadline day.

The four-time Premier League winner joined Chelsea from Manchester City for around £50million in July 2022.

He struggled to replicate his City form at Stamford Bridge, scoring six goals in 28 Premier League appearances in his debut season before netting eight in 31 in 2023/24.

New Blues head coach Enzo Maresca emphasised Sterling’s importance before the new season got underway, only to completely drop him from the matchday squad to face Man City on matchday one.

Sterling swiftly posted a statement seeking clarity on his future and was told he was not in Maresca’s plans.

This left Chelsea scrambling in the final weeks of the summer transfer window and they ultimately agreed to loan him to Arsenal.

The Gunners definitely got the better end of the deal due to the Blues’ desperation to offload the player.

It is unclear just how much of Sterling’s £300,000-a-week salary Mikel Arteta’s side are paying, while there is not believed to be a loan fee involved.

How much will Arsenal pay for Raheem Sterling?

According to finance expert Stefan Borson, it was a case of “damage limitation” for Chelsea, who will pay “the vast majority” of Sterling’s wage.

Speaking to Football Insider, Borson confirmed that Arsenal will pay around £6m to have Sterling for the year.

“It’s one of those needs-must deals,” he said.

“We understand he’s on over £300,000 a week and we know Chelsea will continue to pay the vast majority of that.

“A lot of the numbers that have been talked about are about £100,000 a week that is being paid by Arsenal.

“Overall, you are looking at Arsenal getting a player for maybe £6million for a year and then handing him back to Chelsea as a player who is 30 and will be 31 in December 2025.

“Therefore, you would think there will be limited resale possibilities.

“It’s real damage limitation from Chelsea.”

Sterling could make his Arsenal debut against Tottenham this weekend and Arteta says he wants the English winger involved.

“We have to see him, speak to him (about) what he’s been doing and how he’s feeling about it,” Arteta said.

“Try to find quick wins to get him up to speed as quickly as possible and for him to understand what we are looking for from him in the dynamics of the team.

“We will use that time to do that and get him involved as soon as possible.”

Arsenal are without Declan Rice for the north London derby following his controversial red card against Brighton.

Rice’s absence could see Jorginho come into the starting XI with new signing Mikel Merino out for two months after suffering a fractured shoulder.

“Well, this is what happens. We have to adapt to that context,” Arteta added.

“That’s why we have other players that can fulfil that (role) and (I can) give that opportunity to somebody else.”

