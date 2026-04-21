Arsenal chiefs have already reportedly picked out a ‘favourite’ to replace current head coach Mikel Arteta, who is facing a ‘final exam’.

It is generally considered that Arteta has done a great job since being named Arsenal’s manager at the end of 2019, as he has helped to transform them into one of the best teams in Europe.

However, under Arteta, Arsenal have been without a trophy since the end of the 2019/20 campaign, and he has been under heavy scrutiny over their long wait for silverware.

The Gunners currently have one of the strongest squads in Europe and it has recently looked as if they could do the unprecedented quadruple, though they have since failed in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Arsenal face Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals of the Champions League and would face Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain if they reach the final, while they will slip to second in the Premier League if Man City beat Burnley in their game in hand on Wednesday night.

READ: Revisiting top 10 funniest season outcomes: Spurs, Arsenal on track, Liverpool not so much



Last week, David Ornstein suggested that Arteta’s job will be at risk if Arsenal fail to win the Premier League or Champions League, and Spanish outlet Fichajes now claims his ‘job is on the line’.

Club legend Cesc Fabregas, who currently manages Serie A side Como, is the ‘favourite’ to succeed Arteta as he has been ‘found as an ideal replacement’.

According to the report, failure in the Premier League would ‘generate unease’ at Arsenal, though the ‘final exam’ is whether Arteta can guide his side to the Champions League final and he would be in a ‘very precarious position’ if they are knocked out by Atletico Madrid.

The report claims: ‘Arsenal faces a crucial decision. Whether to keep Arteta or opt for a new direction depends on what happens in the coming weeks. The margin for error is minimal, and the objectives are clear.

READ MORE: Every Premier League club’s biggest game of the season: Spurs, Arsenal’s next

‘The outcome of the season will determine the future of the managerial position. Arteta’s job is on the line in every match, while Fàbregas’s shadow looms as a real alternative.’

However, ex-Arsenal forward Jeremie Aliadiere thinks his former club should even keep Arteta if they finish second in the Premier League this term.

“My personal opinion is that I would never get rid of Mikel,” Aliadiere told AceOdds.com.

“I think the job he has done and the way he’s transformed the club, the players he’s brought in and how competitive the club is in the space of a few seasons is so impressive. I would take it as another learning curve and another season under his belt if Arsenal don’t win anything this season. It’s learning.

“People forget that this is his first managerial job as a number one and they expect so much. I get why fans are so expectant when the club has spent a lot of money and they expect to compete but this season Arsenal have.

“Worst case scenario, if Arsenal don’t win a trophy it will be so, so frustrating and disappointing but it will also be another ladder climbed in terms of progression and I will not change my mind.

“Give him more money in the summer to bring players in, let some players go, bring in fresh legs, ideas and blood and go again next season.”

MEDIAWATCH: Chelsea ‘heading for Championship like Spurs next season’ under Rosenior – if they change literally nothing