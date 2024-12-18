Arsenal have reportedly emerged as the ‘favourites’ in the race to sign Chelsea midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall amid interest from Manchester United.

The Gunners have endured a frustrating start to the 2024/25 campaign as they are six points adrift of table-toppers Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

Head coach Mikel Arteta could push the Premier League giants to make signings in January and he’s admitted that transfers “depend” on three factors.

He said: “It will depend on what player it is, the value of that player, if there is any other movements in the squad or not, so it’s very difficult to answer.

“I fully trust the squad and our players, and the amount of situations and things we generate in the match, how little we concede. I fully trust my players.”

Arsenal’s priority should be to sign a new striker, but a report from Caught Offside says they are considering a shock move for Dewsbury-Hall, who is ‘set for a move across London’.

READ: 7) Slot, 3) Arteta, 2) Howe – ranking eight managers by how desperately they need Carabao glory



Dewsbury-Hall left boyhood club Leicester City in the summer to reunite with Enzo Maresca at Chelsea, who paid around £30m to sign him.

The 26-year-old has been proven a pointless signing as he has not made a single Premier League start this season. He has been a cup player as most of his game time has come in the Europa Conference League and Carabao Cup.

The report claims Chelsea are ‘open to offers’ as they ‘hope to recoup their investment’, while Arsenal are ‘ready to sign him’.

Caught Offside say Dewsbury-Hall is ‘set for a move across London’, but this is pretty over the top ‘as a number of clubs are ready to offer him a way out’.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Keown warns Arsenal off £63m transfer target as he’s ‘not quick enough’

👉 Rashford to Arsenal, Garnacho to Atletico? Six potential 2025 Man Utd sales to fund Amorim rebuild

👉 Every Premier League club’s worst player in 24/25: Mudryk, Walker, Jesus, Mount, Ferguson…

Several Premier League clubs are mentioned as possible destinations, but Arsenal are said to be the ‘favourites’ to sign Dewsbury-Hall.