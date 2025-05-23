Arsenal ‘favourites’ to sign Real Madrid star ‘very close’ to PL with Gunners to meet ‘demands’

According to reports, Arsenal have become the ‘favourites’ in the race to sign Brazil international Rodrygo from Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The Gunners are at the end of a disappointing season as they have fallen short to Liverpool in the race for the Premier League title en route to a third consecutive second-placed finish.

Injuries have impacted Arsenal, but their performances in the Premier League have been far from good enough, while they also failed to get over the line in the Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Club chiefs have already recognised their need to be busy in the transfer market this summer to bridge the gap to Liverpool, with next season set to be decisive for Mikel Arteta‘s legacy as head coach.

Arsenal are known to be in the market for a new striker after failing to land one in January or last summer, but they are also pursuing targets in other positions.

READ: Premier League prize money table revealed with Liverpool, Chelsea, Forest and Palace getting extra



The Gunners are keen to sign a winger as an upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli, with Real Madrid star Rodrygo emerging as an increasingly credible option.

Kylian Mbappe’s arrival has negatively impacted the Brazil international as he’s slipped in Real Madrid’s pecking order and reportedly refused to play against Barcelona on May 11.

Rodrygo is also reportedly pushing for a fresh start elsewhere, with German journalist Florian Plettenberg revealing on Thursday that the Gunners are “serious” about the winger.

Plettenberg tweeted: “Arsenal are continuing to seriously pursue #Rodrygo!

“Still difficult but he is currently at the very top of their list for the wing. Talks between all parties have started as revealed yesterday.”

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Gyokeres’ uncle drops Arsenal transfer bombshell – ‘We decided he has to stay’ at Sporting

👉 Arsenal: Carragher reveals Arteta’s ‘best’ transfer ‘decision’; Wright identifies ‘worry’ on striker signing

👉 Arsenal ‘offer’ Real Madrid shock Saliba ‘swap’ for potential future ‘best player in the world’

Now, a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Arsenal are the ‘favourites’ to be Rodrygo’s ‘new destination’ and he is ‘very close’ to leaving Real Madrid for the Premier League.

Arsenal are said to be ‘preparing an offer to satisfy Real Madrid’s demands’, with another report claiming they want around £67m for him this summer.

Fichajes adds: