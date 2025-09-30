Arsenal want credit. But not too much credit. Are Liverpool and their new expensive attack still the favourites?

We also have mails on Man Utd, West Ham and more as we enter another Champions League week.

Chelsea are mentally fatigued

There were some touting Chelsea as potential league challengers this year, after their brilliant win against PSG in the summer. At the time I thought they had a point, but it did nag at me that Chelsea had essentially given up their players’ summer holidays to play in the Club World Cup.

This is different from playing for your country in one of the international competitions. At those tournaments players can reset, mentally, from their club: they are surrounded with largely different colleagues, managers and coaches, there’s a different atmosphere around the event, they might play completely differently too. It is a change, and a change is often said to be as good as a rest.

So playing for the same coach, with the same colleagues (transfers notwithstanding), in the same style, over what is usually a complete break, it perhaps doesn’t give players the mental rest that a normal summer break or international comp would do. So is it any wonder we’re seeing mentally fatigued decisions from some of Chelsea’s players the last few weeks? (I’m sure some might be quite happy to get a couple matches break)

I think that constancy without a break is probably telling on Maresca too – that capitulation against Utd was pretty bizarre behaviour. How frustrating must it be knowing you have to work with dulled tools in the competition that is supposed to matter the most.

Most people need to mentally reset every year and (no matter how well they’re paid) that includes footballers.

Nelson, Glasgow (Always great to see EdQTR in the mailbox, how many years have you been contributing now Ed?!)

Arsenal fan tries to play down Arsenal chances now

Ok, look, just because I was grumpy that F365 seemed to post a negative article every other day on Arsenal, doesn’t mean I want a eulogy on how we’re worthy favourites.

Liverpool have the two-point advantage, a squad that spent £400m+ on top of a title winning team and the ability, once they click, to hit with more firepower than anyone else. Only an injury to VVD would tip the balance in our favour IMO.

What I can say though, is that ahead of this season, if someone had offered me 4 wins, a draw and a loss in the first 6 games, with a +9 GD, I’d have happily taken it. To do that mainly without Odegaard, Saka, Saliba and Havertz, even more so.

All the noise about being too defensive, too conservative, handbrake on etc is just that, noise. This team always needed time to click and work through a whole host of new tactics to try and move out of more sterile tactics of last season. Arteta’s tactics (and they are very much his own at this point, he’s not a Pep protege by any measure now) are involved and all players need some time to adjust.

Judge us by Christmas; then we’ll take your praise/pelters accordingly.

Tom (and all this ‘well you spent so much money’ as if we don’t comfortable fall below City, United and Chelsea since Arteta joined and barely more than Spurs or Liverpool for that matter) Leyton

Arsenal fan loses his head a bit; not sure why

Dear Rivals, we hear you loud and clear. Arsenal are the worst club in the world and the league. We have the worst fans, the worst manager, play the worst football and the worst players. We are cringe. We have the worst social media team, the worst kits and the worst attitude. Oh and ‘same old Arsenal, always cheating’ obviously.

Let’s unpick them shall we. We play the worst football – only City have scored more goals than us, and Liverpool with their £300 million attack have scored the same amounts of goals as us. So tell us again how sh*t our football is. If we stink, you all smell way worse.

We have the worst manager. Last time I checked, in the last 3 seasons combined, the only manager who has won more points than Arteta is Pep. You know, the greatest manager of his generation. You may hate his implementing North London Forever singalong, you may hate his touchline behaviour, you may hate his lightbulbs or his lack of deference to any of the proper football men in the league. But he isn’t a sh*t manager, in fact, like Mourinho before him, I’m pretty certain that everyone barring maybe Liverpool and City would take him as their manager in a heartbeat. Look at the squad and team he’s built us. Our defense is insane, our midfield is solid and our strikeforce is reinvigorated.

Our awful players, who spend most their time posting bible quotes on social media and seem to like one another, seem to rub people up the wrong way.

Our awful fans….well actually you do have us here. Our online (me included) fans suck. Our mailboxers suck. We have the posterboys in awful Fan TV in AFTV. We have chodes like Lee Gunner trying to abuse our team for clout. They’ll abuse our own players for social media kudos, they have a new agenda every single week, we are loud and obnoxious.

So hate us all you want, but remember, we think the exact same as you about your club, and your fans. That’s what rivals do. You guys ignored us for close to a decade, and now you have to deal with us. Enjoy it, as long as Mikel is here, so will we be.

John Matrix AFC

More Aidan please

Could the editor please publish more of guys like Aidan and less of Stewie, please. I am glad I ‘m not the only one (Arsenal fan) who gets a spanking (verbally not physically) from their girl (Chelsea fan) when Arsenal Eventually screw up despite all the roads to premier league glory being played on a platter by the losses of its rivals during the campaign.

Jamo, Nairobi(…I’m glad too that she didn’t figure out that I was a complete clown until we were together)

Metal chat

From one Chris to another. If Arsenal are a Gold plated Stoke City, does that make Newcastle a copper plated Wimbledon AFC?

Chris, Croydon

Glasner and Iraola would both be sacked by Man Utd

As the noise around Amorim’s sacking has gotten louder three possible replacements have been touted to take over the cursed position as Manchester United manager.

We all know what Southgate is and how unpopular he would be from the off but the others, Iraola and Glasner, are both hot property at the moment. Both are flying high in the league and fans seem eager to bring one into the club as the fix we need.

I like both of these managers and both have now proven success in the Premier League, something which Amorim lacks and is often used as a slight toward his ability. Yet I also remember both of these managers struggling in their current positions and it made me wonder if they would survive at United long enough to be successful.

Iraola joined Bournemouth in June 23. He managed a respectable 48 points in his first season, finishing 12th, yet it started quite badly going his first 9 league games without a win. All but 2 of the 13 wins he managed that season were in short bursts of good form achieving 7 wins in 9 games in the run up to Christmas then 4 wins in 5 games during March. He finished the season with 3 consecutive losses.

The start to the following campaign was also not ideal. Bournemouth headed into the 2nd international break with 2 wins, 2 draws, and 3 losses (for context United would match this with a draw at home to Sunderland this weekend). Though they improved after, finishing 9th with 56 points, there were other times where Iraola struggled, 2 wins in 11 games from February through April including 5 losses being the worst of these.

Glasner took over Palace in February 24. After a few shaky games he ended that season on a high with 6 wins and a draw in the final 7. The start of the 24/25 season however was awful posting 5 losses and 3 draws in the first 8 and only reaching 17 points by Christmas (an average of about 1pt per game). In fact less than a year ago, in the same week Amorim was negotiating his United contract to replace Ten Hag, there were many stories that Glasner was getting the sack such was his dire relegation form at Palace.

After Christmas though Glasner turned things around, 8 wins in 13 games then FA Cup victory capped a brilliant season for Palace which he’s rolled into the latest campaign with 3 wins and 3 draws so far.

None of the above has much of an impact on how we rate these mangers right now. Both have achieved great things already with a considerably smaller budget than United but also, to be fair, under a far less scrutiny and pressure. Yet if some of their recent form for their current clubs had been at United they would no doubt have been sacked before ever getting the chance to succeed and receive the acclaim they now enjoy.

I’m not saying this means Amorim will come good and be successful at United, at this point that looks to be a very unlikely outcome. However it is worth remembering how quickly things can change in football and how even a small runs of wins can completely transform the fortunes of a club and its manager.

Dave, Manchester

Rashford still the problem?

Another very good performance by Rashford for Barca, only denied by a keeper playing out of his skin. But his nice assist from the corner (second so far), with another sumptuous delivery, makes you wonder why Rashford wasn’t allowed to take corners (and free kicks) for United rather than Bruno “can’t clear the first man” Fernandes.

A goal contribution from every start, just like he did under Amorim, and 5 in 8 appearances.

Yup, he was *definitely* the problem with our attack.

Badwolf

Talking West Ham after Everton draw

Another new manager. This one has shown great ability at two teams but was also bad enough at Spurs that we will still rightly get laughed at a bit. However, based on 48 hours and 1 game which he can’t have any responsibility for, my important conclusions from tonight are:

1. Potter is gone.

2. JWP not only didn’t start, he wasn’t even in the squad. Hallelujah. Nuno obviously saw more than enough when he was on loan at Forest last year to know what a totally negative waste of space he is. (What was Potter looking at???)

3. Hopefully from 2, he has also spent some time seeing what a promising set of home grown youngsters we have. Potts coming on early was a great sign.

4. Moyes… my goodness…. Not only do I still have zero regrets about him leaving (“careful what you wish for” my fat hairy ass) but I actually felt a bit sick for Toffees fans. I’ve seen that clueless and lifeless look, both in his face and the team playing, so many times that it made me feel so grateful that he is gone. For Everton fans’ sake, I hope (and totally expect) that he will be long gone before the end of the season.

Mike, WHU