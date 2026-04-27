Arsenal are planning to raid FC Porto to bring Oskar Pietuszewski to the Emirates Stadium, according to a report.

Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli are the two recognised left-wingers in the Arsenal squad at the moment, but both could be on their way out of the Gunners.

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is willing to sell Martinelli for £50million, according to TEAMtalk.

Football Transfers has reported that Trossard has drawn interest from Napoli and is tempted to swap North London for Naples.

Arsenal plan to make signings for the left wing in the summer transfer window, and Pietuszewski has emerged on the Premier League club’s radar.

According to Sports Boom, Arsenal have been so impressed with the Poland international winger that they are ready to offer €40million (£34.6m) for the 17-year-old.

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The report has noted: “Arsenal see Pietuszewski as a perfect fit for Mikel Arteta’s young and dynamic squad structure.

‘It is whispered that the London club could knock on Porto’s door with an initial bid of around €40 million.”

Pietuszewski joined FC Porto from Jagiellonia Białystok in January 2026 and is under contract at the Portuguese giants until the summer of 2029.

The teenager has scored three goals and given four assists in 15 matches in all competitions for Porto already.

Arsenal face Oskar Pietuszewski hurdles

According to Sports Boom, Porto will not sell Pietuszewski for anything less than the €60m (£52m) release clause in his contract.

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The report has claimed that Porto plan to offer the Polish left-winger a new and improved contract when he turns 18 and increase his release clause to €80m to €100m (up to £86.6m).

Arsenal are not the only club who have taken a shine to Pietuszewski.

Chelsea and Manchester City have been scouring the teenager for Porto, with the latter considering signing him and then sending him back on loan for next season.

Bayern Munich have also been credited with interest in Pietuszewski, who is on the radar of Borussia Dortmund, as well.

Dortmund have been hugely impressed with the winger, with the reporting noting that the Bundesliga club have described his ‘pace and suitability for transition play as flawless’.

While Berta is already looking ahead to strengthening the team in the summer, Arsenal manager Arteta is currently focused on winning the Premier League and the Champions League.

Arsenal are three points clear of second-placed Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

However, Pep Guardiola’s side have a game in hand and are favourites to become the champions of England this season.

Arsenal will face Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals of the Champions League, with the first leg to take place in Spain on Wednesday.

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