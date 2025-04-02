Arsenal believe that Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak will join Premier League rivals Liverpool in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Sweden international has established himself as one of the best strikers in Europe in recent times with 23 goals and five assists in 33 matches in all competitions this season.

Isak’s form has alerted numerous clubs to his services with a number of Premier League clubs understood to be interested in signing him this summer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed earlier this year that Arsenal have now identified the Newcastle striker as their “dream target” for the summer.

Romano said: “I’m sure that, in private, they (Arsenal) are working hard, we’ll try to find out who they want to bring in. Obviously, the dream target remains Alexander Isak at Newcastle, but this is not a player who will be leaving in January.”

In more recent times, Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Newcastle keep insisting in private and in public that they want to keep Alexander Isak.

“They hope to be in the Champions League next season but, in any case, they want to keep Alexander Isak at the club, so that’s the message from Newcastle.

“But I keep telling you that big, big, massive proposals will come to the table for Alexander Isak because Arsenal will be there, Arsenal want Isak.

“[Benjamin] Sesko is the other name on the list but, for sure, Isak and Sesko are the main names.

“Liverpool are also there for Alexander Isak, they already made some contacts with people close to the player, so both clubs are interested in Alexander Isak.

“For Arsenal, he is the absolute top target. For Liverpool, he’s one of names they are considering in that position.”

And now journalist Graeme Bailey (via GiveMeSport) has claimed that Arsenal ‘fear’ Isak ‘will join’ rivals Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal are ‘now of the belief that Liverpool are ahead of them in the race to sign Isak’ and are ‘doing work on several possible alternatives’.

The report adds: