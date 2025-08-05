Rio Ferdinand has given his view on Eberechi Eze to Arsenal.

Rio Ferdinand has warned Crystal Palace attacker Eberechi Eze that he might not play if he moves to Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

The Gunners have already made six new signings this summer with Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera and Viktor Gyokeres all moving to the Emirates Stadium.

But Arsenal are unlikely to be done there with rumours they are interested in Eze, while Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet is on their radar ahead of the deadline.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta didn’t rule out more signings before the deadline in less than a month, he said recently: “Let’s see. The market is still going on and we’ll have to balance out the squad as well. I think we’ll be open to see what happens.”

Arsenal are reportedly set to make an opening offer for Eze soon but have no intention of paying Crystal Palace’s £68m asking price for the England international.

And Manchester United legend Ferdinand has questioned where Eze will play at Arsenal with a number of options in all positions now.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand said: “I don’t think [Arsenal] need Eze. Why do [Arsenal] need Eze? Where is he going to play?

“You’ve got Martin Zubimendi as a holding midfielder, Declan Rice on the left-hand side of the No.8, Martin Odegaard on the right-hand side.

“Then you’ve got a winger – out of Noni Madueke or Gabriel Martinelli… He’d play where Declan Rice plays.”

Ferdinand added: “If Declan Rice played as a holding midfielder, I’d take Eze in a heartbeat.

“Yeah, he would give [Arsenal] depth. You could move it about. If Declan Rice gets injured, who have you got? Max Dowman.”

Tottenham signed the 22-year-old in a £55m deal from London rivals West Ham last month and was the first transfer between the two clubs since Scott Parker 14 years ago.

And Ferdinand has attempted to work out whether Kudus or new Arsenal signing Madueke is better, he added on his YouTube channel: “Is Kudus massively better than Madueke?

“I think potential wise I don’t think there’s a massive difference. I think the age is a big thing.

“The amount of games Madueke has played compared to Kudus, I think there’s a big difference — he hasn’t had the exposure in the Premier League, especially.

“I think Madueke has got a high ceiling, I think he can go places, I think he’s a really good addition.”