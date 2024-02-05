Ferdinand labels Arsenal ‘Deluded FC’ as he blasts Arteta for nailing his ‘10,000 steps’

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand couldn’t resist having a dig at Arsenal and Mikel Arteta after their 3-1 victory over Liverpool on Sunday.

The Gunners produced a brilliant display to beat the Reds with Bukayo Saka’s opening goal cancelled out by a Gabriel Magalhaes own goal just before the half-time break.

Arsenal were then gifted a second goal mid-way through the second half as Virgil van Dijk and Alisson failed to clear a long pass and Gabriel Martinelli was able to roll the ball into an empty net.

Leandro Trossard made the game safe for Arsenal in injury time and saw Arteta’s side close the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool to just two points.

The Gunners have faced criticism from Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville for their celebrations at the end of the match with the former critical of Martin Odegaard taking pictures of the club photographer.

And Ferdinand was also critical of Arsenal and Arteta’s celebrations at the final whistle with the Gunners boss “doing laps”.

Speaking on his Vibe with Five YouTube channel, Ferdinand said: “I thought Arsenal won the league the way your man was celebrating!

“Your manager’s doing laps [of the stadium]! Your manager has done his 10,000 steps today with them laps round the ground after they won! What’s this about?

When Ferdinand asked if Arsenal looked like they were ready to challenge for the title, Ferdinand replied: “No. No, no, no.

“I didn’t feel that. The celebrations that I saw didn’t correlate with what I felt about the outcome of what this game meant. It felt like you guys [think you] are on to win the league now, what I saw.”

Ferdinand added: “Deluded. Deluded FC. You’re deluded.

“You shouldn’t even be worrying about Liverpool, It’s Man City you should be worrying about! Two games in hand.”

But he did reserve special praise for Martinelli, the former Man Utd defender continued: “Martinelli, I must say, he’s been off the boil recently in terms of scoring goals but today he looked like he was on it. Even when he got brought off you could see he was disappointed.

“Saka got a goal again, Arsenal could be dangerous now especially if they start getting their big players scoring. That’s been the biggest problem with Arsenal.

“Saka and Martinelli last year were banging in goals and assists, this year I ain’t seen nothing in terms of goals and assists. If they start moving now, and this is the business end now, the home straight is coming.

“So after the experience of last season, have they had the little Dubai [camp] and now they’re all ready to rock and roll?”