Rio Ferdinand names signing that ‘could win the Premier League’ for Arsenal

Rio Ferdinand insists Arsenal “could win the league” by signing Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak in the summer transfer window.

The Gunners’ hopes of winning the Premier League title are getting less by the week with leaders Liverpool opening up a 16-point gap at the top of the table on Saturday.

Arsenal, who play Manchester United on Sunday, have two games in hand but, even if they win both those matches, it seems an almost impossible task to overall the Reds in the title race.

The absence of key attackers at a crucial point in the season has hindered the Gunners with injuries in recent months to Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka.

Fans and pundits have been calling out for Arsenal to sign a goalscoring centre-forward for a few transfer windows now but so far the Gunners hierarchy have not caved into the pressure.

But now it seems that they have to sign a new centre-forward in the summer and Man Utd legend Ferdinand reckons buying Isak from Newcastle could turn them into champions next season.

Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel: “Arsenal fans have been calling out for a No.9 for two or three years.

“If you can sign Isak, you’ve got to do it. They could win the league with him because he’s phenomenal and gives them something different.

“They’ve put so many good pieces in but they need that little extra now.”

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi has also been heavily linked with a summer move to the Emirates Stadium but Ferdinand doesn’t think the Spain international is what Arsenal need.

Speaking about Zubimendi, Ferdinand added: “They don’t need that player.”

Man Utd legend Teddy Sheringham reckons Isak has now replaced Man City star Erling Haaland as the leading striker in the Premier League.

“I think from a centre forward’s performance, then I would say that Alexander Isak has replaced Erling Haaland as the league’s dominant number nine. Isak is the man that a lot of people are talking about week in, week out, who can score goals.

“Haaland, even though he’s playing in a team that may go out and win four or five-nil every week, and he could get a hat-trick in the next three games, because that’s how good Manchester City can be, even though it’s been a difficult season for them, I think Isak has the edge.

“Haaland is formidable. He’s at the top of the game, and he knows that he is going to get the service. When he’s firing on all cylinders and is in form, he will score loads of goals, but I just think that Isak is scoring loads of goals in a team that doesn’t create or dominate as much as Manchester City.

“In terms of the golden boot, I think Haaland will run Salah close. They will be trying to finish as high in the table as possible and Haaland will be crucial.

“But Isak and Newcastle, are fighting. They’ve still got the League Cup final, they’re buzzing. Those two can run Salah close, but he’s the man in form at the moment, and I think he is the main man at the moment.”