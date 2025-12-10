Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has made a new Premier League title prediction as one problem is currently “killing” leaders Arsenal.

The Gunners had a disappointing weekend as Aston Villa beat them 2-1 to end their 18-game unbeaten run in all competitions, while Manchester City beat Sunderland 3-0.

These results leave Arsenal with only a two-point lead at the top of the Premier League table as they have dropped points against Sunderland, Chelsea and Villa in recent weeks.

The north London side have a good chance of bouncing back at the weekend as they face bottom-placed Wolves, while Man City have a tough away match against Crystal Palace.

Still, Ferdinand has concerns about Arsenal due to their injuries and Man City being close to them despite being “bang average this season”.

“Arsenal are only two points above Man City, who have been bang average this season, and three above Aston Villa,” Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel.

READ: Arsenal and Mikel Arteta are still waiting for their first title to come to them



“Arsenal fans are so up and down, it’s unbelievable. I still think Arsenal will win the league. I do.

“They’re making hard work of it now, but what team doesn’t go through those spells at some point?

“The injuries are killing Arsenal, but I still think they win the title. Arsenal fans are so up and down, which is understandable because they’ve been starved of success.

“But I think they get over the line and it could be the start of something special for that team.”

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd ‘circling like sharks’ for ‘unthinkable’ Arsenal transfer as Gunners ‘need to sell valuable player’

👉 Premier League prize money table revealed as Arsenal and Liverpool slip behind shock teams

👉 Scholes claims Arsenal have ‘no chance’ of winning PL this season on one condition in new prediction



Fellow pundit Jamie Carragher is also concerned about Arsenal, as he has explained why he thinks one Man City player could become a “huge problem” for the Gunners.

“I think [Foden’s form is] a bit worried for Arsenal,” Carragher told Monday Night Football.

“If he continues in the form that he was when he was Player of the Year two years ago I think as an Arsenal fan I’d be really worried in terms of the title.

“Haaland, at times we’ve mentioned City as a one-man team this season. At times, in terms of the goals, they have been. But Haaland has just been Haaland. He can’t do it on his own.

“If Man City are going to win the league they will need goals from other areas.

“We’ve mentioned they’ve already scored seven goals more than Arsenal. If he carries on like that Manchester City will score a lot more goals than Arsenal.

“That was the reason why Liverpool beat Arsenal to the title last season because they scored more goals.

“We know Arsenal are the best team defensively in this league b by a long way. But if Phil Foden comes to the party in a big way that is a huge problem for Arsenal.”