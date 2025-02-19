Rio Ferdinand has hit out at Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher over their comments in the aftermath of Manchester City’s 5-1 defeat to Arsenal.

The Gunners thrashed the Citizens in a crucial Premier League clash earlier this month with goals from Thomas Partey, Martin Odegaard, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Kai Havertz and Ethan Nwaneri securing all three points.

Arsenal youngster Lewis-Skelly celebrated his goal to put the Gunners 3-1 up by copying Erling Haaland’s trademark celebration.

Speaking after the match, Neville said: “I want to mention Gabriel and what he did to Haaland. I actually don’t like it. I think it’s a bit disrespectful.”

Before sending a warning to Lewis-Skelly, the former Man Utd defender added: “He’s got a long way to go – don’t get carried away. There are lots of pitfalls out there.”

Liverpool legend Carragher also gave his thoughts: “I didn’t like this because he’s a young player mimicking Haaland, taking the mick. I know what Haaland said but he’s a young player and we all get carried away as young players.”

Lewis-Skelly’s celebration came after Haaland appeared to mouth “Who the f*** are you?” to the Arsenal youngster in the first fixture of the season between the two clubs in September.

And Ferdinand criticised Neville and Carragher, especially his former Man Utd team, for their “tasteless” criticism of Arsenal youngster Lewis-Skelly.

Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel: “When Haaland threw the ball at Gabriel that time, no one said nothing. Everyone was laughing. When Haaland said, ‘Who the f***ing h*** are you’ no one went, ‘That’s a disgrace, he’s talking to a young kid like that’.

“But all of a sudden the young kid’s come and said, ‘You know what, no I’ve got a bit of personality and I’m going to do that’, the zen moment. Everyone’s going, ‘Get back in your box’.

“No, let the kids come out and express themselves. Let anyone express themselves when you score a goal and there’s a moment in the game, because that’s what we pay to see.

“Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, the lot of you, whoever else. Gary Neville, when he was doing that with his badge when I scored at Old Trafford against Liverpool last minute. Gary Neville was running towards… He didn’t even come to me. He went to Liverpool fans.

“When I scored he didn’t come and celebrate with me. And he’s telling people to calm down. Tasteless, it’s a bit tasteless.”