Rio Ferdinand thinks Gabriel Magalhaes will come round to the idea that he was “probably right” to criticise him in the defender’s early days at Arsenal.

The Gunners made a good start to the season, winning both of their opening two fixtures against Manchester United and Leeds United before narrowly losing against Premier League champions Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

One player who has stood out so far this season for Arsenal is Gabriel with Ferdinand praising the Brazil international for adding more aggression to his game recently.

Ferdinand revealed two years ago that Gabriel had directly messaged him on social media to tell the Man Utd legend that he “didn’t like” his comments on his start to life at Arsenal.

But Ferdinand reckons that the Arsenal centre-back could end up agreeing with his comments later in his career.

Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel: “You know, actually, who I’ve been enjoying watching lately? Gabriel. He’s so aggressive. So aggressive.

READ: Liverpool top transfer winners ahead of Arsenal, Chelsea and, in the end, just about Spurs

“I was watching him against Liverpool, and I was thinking… remember when he came back at me in my DMs? Well, what happened, right, he gave away a penalty late on in the season, a few bad decisions, like penalties and stuff.

“I said that, to become a top defender, he’s got to be less emotional and making them rash decisions in them critical moments in games.

“The sooner he gets out of his game, he’ll be a better footballer, a better player, and he came back in my DMs, going like ‘you’ve never played the game if that’s how you’re going on, and I respected you, but the way you’re talking about me, it’s not fair’, and I understand that, because I felt like I went pundits spoke about me, but I think as time’s gone on, and I think when I see him again and we chat about it, at some point, I think he’ll go ‘do you know what, actually you were probably right at the time, I just didn’t take it the right way’.”

Ferdinand added: “I watch him now, that’s the only part of his game that’s improved. There’s bits that have improved elsewhere, don’t get me wrong here, but he’s just eradicated silly, rash mistakes, which was holding him back. Experience time, patience for these guys. That’s what you need to give them. Let them flourish.”

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Gary Neville maintains Arsenal title pick but says ‘got to go and do it’ after Liverpool defeat

👉 Arsenal: Arteta reveals four reasons for eighth summer signing as double deal on deadline day sealed

👉 Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool 2025 in top 10 biggest transfer window spends ever

Paul Merson predicted that Arsenal would win the Premier League title this season under Mikel Arteta but he has seemingly already changed his mind after the 1-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday.

When asked if Liverpool are now top of his list to win the title, Merson told Sky Sports: “Yeah, I would have thought so after yesterday as well.

“After you got [Isak]. See, I always weigh it up with the league [after some time]. I thought advantage Arsenal when they went and won at Man United, then all of a sudden they [Liverpool] go and beat Newcastle and they beat Arsenal.

“For me, they haven’t even gotten out of second gear yet and they haven’t played particularly well yet. Watching yesterday’s game, I watched yesterday and I’m like, I’ve never seen an Arsenal team so comfortable at Anfield – so comfortable and they still lost.

“What they are doing as well, as Christian [Purslow] said, they’re buying players to come into the team and these are top players.”

READ NEXT: The most expensive XI in Premier League history passes £1bn after Liverpool finally spend Coutinho money