Rio Ferdinand has given a clear reason why Brentford striker Ivan Toney may not “last long” if he signs for Arsenal during this summer’s transfer window.

Toney has been heavily linked with Arsenal over the past year and he is likely to be their main target during this summer’s transfer window.

It is widely accepted that Arsenal are lacking a top-level striker and Toney has proven himself as a goalscorer in the Premier League over the past couple of seasons.

The England international netted 20 Premier League goals this season but missed most of 2023 as he was serving an eight-month betting ban. Since making his return, he has three goals in his four appearances.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has openly admitted that Toney may be sold in the summer. He told reporters: “There’s a couple of scenarios; he leaves in the summer, he leaves in the winter, or he stays until the end.

“If he’s leaving – whatever, summer, winter or the summer after – I think it will be fantastic seeing him playing for a top club.”

After scoring in Brentford’s 2-0 win over Wolves last weekend, Toney joked that Frank “doesn’t want” him.

“I see that [Frank’s comments] as he doesn’t want me!” Toney joked with reporters.

“The manager has said what he’s said but I can’t make clubs come and get me. I’ve just got to keep doing what I do and that’s score goals. What will be will be.”

Toney’s comments were discussed during the latest Vibe with Five podcast, with Ferdinand saying that he “will have to be respectful” if he joins Arsenal in the summer.

“He said it in jest! I don’t think he would move like that [with a big ego]. I would be surprised,” Ferdinand said via his Vibe with Five podcast.

“Remember, he has never played for a big club. He’s going to go there and he will have to be respectful and know where he is in the pecking order.

“There are some big players in there. Do you think he is going to come with that chat about Mikel Arteta when you have Declan Rice, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Jesus?”

After being told that Toney “thinks no one can chat to him”, Ferdinand added: “Then he won’t last long then.

“I don’t think that is him, but if he goes into the dressing room, a strong dressing room like Arsenal, and thinks, ‘No one can chat to me’ – that’s where the dressing room will be tested. The manager wouldn’t have to say anything. He would be opened up.”

