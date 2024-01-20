Ferdinand mocks Arsenal transfer decision despite Gunners huge win over Crystal Palace

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has poked fun at Arsenal for allowing Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze to leave on a free transfer as a youngster.

In-demand Eze has produced a number of sparkling performances since swapping Queens Park Rangers for Palace in 2020 for around £17m.

The 25-year-old has 18 goals and 12 assists in 100 Premier League matches for Palace, including three goals and an assist this term, after the Eagles lost 5-0 to Arsenal on Saturday.

Speaking before the match against Palace, Arsenal legend Martin Keown sung Eze’s praises, he said on TNT Sports: “I was at the training ground this time last year when Patrick Vieira was close to leaving and I was immensely impressed with him.

“A million questions, he was particularly wanting to know about work ethic, how I trained every day. I wanted to be the best in training every day and he was like OK I need to do more it was very interesting.

“He’s gone on to another level. I think Roy being in his ear there presenting him in the right way and I think he’s an immense talent.

“He was released by Arsenal as a kid, I don’t know if that will come back to haunt them today. He said he cried for a week. He is made of really strong stuff.”

And Ferdinand jokingly took aim at Arsenal’s decision to release Eze – who won his first England cap last year – as a youngster, he sarcastically chipped in: “Wow, well played Arsenal!”

Back in serious mode, Ferdinand praised the Crystal Palace attacking midfielder and tipped him to sign for “one of the top teams” in the future.

Man Utd legend Ferdinand added on TNT Sports: “He’s had a unique journey, he has had disappointment in his academy life, been released from clubs but he has found a new pathway and got to this level and is an international play now.

“No disrespect to Palace but this kid can go onto play for one of the top teams. He has got that individual brilliance, he’s got that awareness in his dribbling to keep his head up and bring others into the game.

“I speak to other players who play against him and they say he is such an elusive player, unpredictable but also with size and power to go with it.”