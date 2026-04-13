‘It’s slapsville’ – Ferdinand sends stark warning to Arsenal ahead of Man City showdown

Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand has sent a warning to Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta ahead of their potential title decider against Man City later this week.

The Gunners were beaten 2-1 by Bournemouth on Saturday as Eli Junior Kroupi and Alex Scott scored either side of a Viktor Gyokeres penalty to give the visitors all three points.

It was a huge blow to Mikel Arteta’s side’s Premier League title chances as Man City beat Chelsea 3-0 on Sunday to close the gap to six points.

The Citizens also have a game in hand on Arsenal, while they will also play the Gunners in their next Premier League match at the weekend at the Etihad Stadium.

The stage is set for a thrilling finale to the season and Ferdinand has warned Arsenal not to sit back when they travel to face Man City on Sunday.

Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel: “If you go there and sit back like Liverpool did at PSG the other day, it’s slapsville.

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“You’re getting pumped. You can’t do that. Do you win leagues doing that?”

After watching Arsenal lose to Bournemouth, Ferdinand added: “This is glaring, the way City set up to block all passing lanes, pressing high. I don’t think Bournemouth went four up the pitch as glaring in exactly the same way.

“They were great in terms of blocking passing lanes making Arsenal having to go over it or just panic a little bit and give the ball away.

“I think, is that the blueprint? Bournemouth have copied it their own way. Mikel Arteta and his team haven’t found an answer yet.

“It wasn’t a good performance. At least get about and put it on some players.”

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Man City boss Pep Guardiola hailed his side’s “mentality” and thought the Citizens were “extraordinary” in the second half of their victory over Chelsea.

Guardiola told reporters: “The hierarchy gave me the mentality of amazing players and competitive players, that is the key to success.

“I push them, they push me. When you arrive in the last month and a half, with one title and in the other two competitions, it’s because the team is really good. Arsenal is a final for us and for them as well.

“The second half was extraordinary because we had the mindset. In that stage it isn’t the tactics. We know each other for a long time and the players showed a good mentality to win here which is never easy and be close to the top of the league.”

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