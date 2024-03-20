Premier League leaders Arsenal have confirmed that Japan international Takehiro Tomiyasu has penned a new contract to commit his future to the club.

The Japanese star joined the Gunners during the 2021 summer transfer window from Serie A outfit Bologna and has made 73 appearances for the English outfit across all competitions.

"His attitude, mentality and values are first-class…"

The PA news agency are reporting that Tomiyasu’s new contract is for two years, with the option of a further 12 months.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed at the start of February that Arsenal and Tomiyasu have “agreed” a new deal.

He tweeted: “Takehiro Tomiyasu’s new deal at Arsenal, agreed and sealed. Japanese defender set to sign new long term contract at the club.

“Decision wanted by both board and Arteta as there was never any chance for Tomiyasu to leave in January. Announcement to follow soon.”

Following Arsenal’s announcement on Wednesday morning, Romano confirmed that the deal is “valid until June 2026” and includes the option for a further year.

Manager Mikel Arteta said: “We are so pleased to have Tomi commit his future with us. Together with his natural ability and strength, Tomi’s attitude, mentality and values are first-class.

“Tomi is loved by everyone and has been an integral part of the squad since joining us. The way he trains, with his desire and determination to be the best version of himself every day, is admirable. We look forward to continue working with Tomi in the future years.”

Tomiyasu has made 20 appearances this season, scoring his first goal against Sheffield United in October, but has not featured in 2024 having played for Japan in the Asian Cup and then struggled with a calf injury.

"It's a dream…"

The 25-year-old said: “I’m so happy to extend my contract because Arsenal is one of the best clubs in the world. And it’s a dream to play for this club.

“I’m still learning a lot of things from Mikel, from my team-mates. I still have capacity to improve. So I will try to be a better player and also a better person as well.”

Sporting director Edu added: “We are very excited to have Tomi with us for more years to come.

“He has huge qualities both on and off the pitch, and offers so much strength and versatility to our squad. Tomi is a top professional and it’s great that he’ll continue to play an important role in the coming years, as we work towards achieving our goals.”