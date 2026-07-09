Arsenal finalising agreement to sign winger in record-breaking deal as Trossard replacement

Arsenal are on the verge of sealing a deal for Christos Tzolis, with the Club Brugge winger set to replace Leandro Trossard in Mikel Arteta’s squad, according to a report.

Under manager Mikel Arteta last season, Arsenal won the Premier League title and reached the final of the Champions League.

The Gunners, though, are not going to rest on their laurels and are keen on making their current squad better for the 2026/27 campaign.

Arsenal manager Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta want an upgrade on their left wing.

Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli are the two options at left wing for Arsenal at the moment.

However, Trossard is on his way out of Arsenal, who have agreed to sell the Belgium international winger to Turkish Super Lig club Besiktas.

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Arsenal to seal Christos Tzolis deal

Arsenal have wasted no time to secure a replacement for Trossard, with The Sun reporting that the Gunners are finalising a deal for Club Brugge winger Tzolis.

Tzolis has long been on the radar of Arsenal and is one of the best wingers in the Belgian Pro League.

The 24-year-old Greece international scored 22 goals and gave 29 assists in 52 matches in all competitions for Club Brugge last season.

The Sun has stated in its headline: ‘Arsenal ready to finalise record £35million transfer for Club Brugge star Christos Tzolis as Trossard replacement’.

The report has claimed that Arsenal are ‘now close to completing an agreement with Brugge to bring former Norwich ace Tzolis, 24, back to the Premier League for a fee in the region of £35m.’

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It further added: ‘Everything appears to be set but the Prem champions need to give the final go ahead so that the winger can travel to London and put pen to paper.

‘It is likely that Mikel Arteta‘s side will give the thumbs up to add the Greece international into this coming season’s squad.’

If the deal does go through, then the winger will become the most expensive Greek player of all time, according to the report.

TEAMtalk has also reported that Arsenal are ‘confident’ of signing Tzolis in the summer transfer window.

The report in the reliable news outlet has stated that Club Brugge are ‘preparing for the likelihood that Tzolis departs before the transfer window closes’.

It further added: ‘As previously revealed, the Belgian champions are willing to sanction a sale provided their valuation is met, with the club demanding what would become a record transfer fee for the Belgian Pro League.

‘That benchmark currently stands at the €37.5million (£32.5m / $43.6m) AC Milan paid to sign Charles De Ketelaere from Club Brugge in 2022.

‘Given the level of interest, there is growing confidence a deal of that magnitude for Tzolis can be achieved.’

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