Arsenal finalising Bruno Guimaraes signing as Newcastle compromise on fee and agreement done

Arsenal could be closing in on Bruno Guimaraes

Arsenal have allegedly made significant progress in their attempts to convince Newcastle to sell Bruno Guimaraes, and a report has revealed how much the deal will be worth.

Arsenal made Newcastle captain Guimaraes their No 1 target in central midfield this summer. The Gunners are in win-now mode and fully intend to sign high profile players who are already in their prime. Aside from Guimaraes, deals for Julian Alvarez and Vinicius Jr are also being worked on.

Guimaraes already has a full agreement on personal terms in place with the Premier League champions.

The Brazilian won’t burn bridges at St. James’ Park by going on strike for example in an attempt to force the move.

Nevertheless, our colleagues over on TEAMtalk previously revealed Guimaraes and his camp are desperate to seal this switch in the knowledge that aged 28, the time is now for a career-defining move.

Arsenal tabled two bids for the midfielder so far, though neither came via official channels.

£55m was put forward on a verbal basis, followed by £65m via intermediaries and agents. Both bids were understandably shot down by Newcastle who continued to brief journalists of their not-for-sale stance.

However, recent history has taught us Newcastle can and often do sell if the price is right. Some like Fabrizio Romano claimed as much as £90m would be required to break Newcastle’s will.

But according to the latest from Alex Crook and Ben Jacobs when reporting for talkSPORT, Newcastle are now ready to sell for much less than £90m.

Newcastle selling Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal for £75m-plus – report

Their headline read: ‘Arsenal and Newcastle in advanced talks over Bruno Guimaraes transfer as progress made on fee agreement.’

The progress that’s reportedly been made relates to the projected transfer fee, with it claimed Newcastle are ready to cash in for what was termed ‘north of £75m’.

The report added: ‘Although Newcastle have denied formal contact, talkSPORT understands progress has been made on a verbal agreement north of £75million.’

talkSPORT then declared Arsenal hope to strike a full club-to-club agreement ‘before the month is out’, and we’re only three-and-a-half days away from the calendar flipping over to August.

While the claims made by Crook and Jacobs were emphatic ones, one reporter who isn’t so sure they’re on the money is Lee Ryder of The Chronicle.

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Taking to X on Tuesday afternoon, he declared: ‘For all those asking on whether Bruno Guimaraes in “advanced talks”.

‘Of course, we know #Arsenal are interested. But no bid, and suggestions there has been progress being described as “not true” right now.

‘Looks like this is going to drag on for a bit.’

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